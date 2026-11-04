Annie Andrews Wins South Carolina Senate Seat, Ending 28‑Year GOP Hold

Democrat Annie Andrews defeats former congresswoman Darline Graham in South Carolina, becoming the state's first female senator and the first Democrat in 28 years. The result shifts the Senate balance and signals a shift in South Carolina politics.

Annie Andrews emerged victorious in South Carolina's Senate race on Tuesday, securing 51 percent of the vote against former congresswoman Darline Graham's 47 percent in the first contest to flip a state Senate seat in 28 years. The win, announced after 86 percent of votes were counted, gives Andrews the distinction of being the first woman to hold the seat and the first Democrat to win a South Carolina Senate seat since 1994.

Campaign Dynamics and Key Debate Moments

The race was heavily influenced by the former Lindsey Graham's endorsement of his sister, Darline Graham, who received backing from former President Donald Trump. Trump visited the state twice during the run‑up, touting Graham during a primary runoff and returning to the campaign trail weeks before the election. The former president's support, however, failed to reverse a perception that Graham was unprepared for the role.

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During a Republican primary debate, Graham was asked about Taiwan and the South China Sea. She admitted she did not know if she was qualified for the Senate: "National security is not my thing." Her comments, repeated in later interviews, were used by Andrews to question Graham's fitness for a full six‑year term. Andrews reiterated a similar point at an October 11 debate, comparing Graham's readiness to that of a surgeon who said appendectomies weren't his specialty. She asked, "If your surgeon said that appendectomies aren't really his thing, would you still hand him a scalpel? No."

Stance on Policy and State Issues

Andrews positioned herself as an affordable‑living advocate, promising lower taxes for the middle class and criticizing both parties for immigration missteps. She highlighted her support for gun rights and border security, attempting to neutralize claims that she was too liberal for South Carolina. In contrast, Graham's campaign was painted by Andrews as the product of Washington insiders, citing her lack of prior public office experience and her recent name change from Nordone to Graham. Graham denied the claim, stating she has always carried the name Graham as a tribute to her parents who were lost when she was a child.

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Impact on National Politics and Next Steps

The race drew unprecedented Republican money into a historically safe seat, with the GOP allocating $5 million to back Graham as the campaign tightened. Andrews' victory arose largely from strong performances in deer‑red rural counties traditionally leaning Republican, indicating a shift in voter sentiment in those areas. The result will recalibrate Senate dynamics, increasing the Democratic caucus's influence on upcoming legislation.

With the election closed, the next phase for Andrews involves officially assuming the senate seat on January 3, 2025. She will simultaneously begin drafting a legislative agenda focused on economic affordability, while preparing to confront both state and national challenges that arise in a new Congress.