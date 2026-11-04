Annie Andrews Wins South Carolina Senate Seat in Historic Upset

Democrat Annie Andrews defeats Trump-backed Darline Graham in a shocking South Carolina Senate victory, marking the first Democratic win in 28 years and signaling voter discontent with the economy.

Democrat pediatrician Annie Andrews has secured a historic victory in the South Carolina Senate race, narrowly defeating Republican candidate Darline Graham. This outcome marks the first time a Democrat has won a Senate seat in the state in 28 years, representing a significant shift in the political landscape of the region. The win provides Democrats with one of the four seats they need to overturn the Republicans' current 53-47 majority in the chamber.

Kornacki Highlights Unprecedented County Shifts

NBC News elections expert Steve Kornacki expressed profound surprise as the results came in, initially projecting that the race leaned toward Graham before calling it for Andrews. He described the early indicators as shocking and noted that the numbers were frightening for the Republican candidate even before the final call. Andrews ultimately won by a margin of four points, driven largely by unexpected performance in traditionally Republican strongholds. Specifically, the race moved 31 points in the Democrats' direction in Spartanburg, a figure far exceeding what was necessary for her victory.

Also read South West pain cafes at risk without new funding, warns founder

Graham Chosen by Trump to Fill Late Brother's Seat

Darline Graham was personally selected by President Donald Trump to run for the seat previously held by her late brother, Senator Lindsey Graham. Despite her low profile and admitted lack of knowledge regarding national security issues, Trump encouraged her to seek a full six-year term rather than just filling the vacancy. She secured the Republican nomination through a special runoff election with his backing, but faced a well-funded challenge from Andrews who outraised her by $22 million. Republican outside groups contributed an additional $27 million to defend the seat, while Democratic organizations invested $24 million to flip it.

Advertisement

Voter Discontent Drives Economic Focus of Campaign

The campaign highlighted deep voter dissatisfaction with the cost of living, high diesel prices, and the ongoing war in Iran, which pushed Trump's approval ratings to record lows. Andrews framed the election around economic relief, asking voters if it was crazy to desire cheaper gas and groceries in response to Graham's attacks on her character. The result serves as a broader rejection of Trump's handling of the economy during the first two years of his term, turning once solidly Republican counties into competitive battlegrounds. Greenville and Spartanburg, typically reliable vote banks for Republicans due to their large evangelical populations, played a pivotal role in this reversal.

Senate Majority Battle Intensifies With Cooper Win

Andrews' victory coincides with other critical developments in the midterms, including former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper winning a crucial Senate seat from GOP hands. This turn of events delivered another ominous warning to Trump as his party attempts to stave off a devastating defeat that could cripple the final two years of his presidency. While Democrats need four Senate flips to gain control, they also require only three additional House seats to take the lower chamber. Americans turned out in large numbers to voice their opinions on these pressing issues, creating chaos in several key battleground states as the night progressed.