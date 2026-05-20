Annie Kilner Celebrates Baby Shower Ahead of Fifth Child Arrival

WAG Annie Kilner took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her lavish baby shower, preparing for her fifth child with husband Kyle Walker. The post featured tables decorated with white roses, champagne, and iced biscuits decorated to look like onesies. Guests enjoyed classic prediction games as they played with delicious snacks like miniature eclairs, cakes, meringues, fruit tarts, and a two-tiered white cake. In February, Annie announced she is expecting a baby girl, following the birth of her four sons.

Annie Kilner has shared a glimpse inside her lavish baby shower , as she prepares for welcoming her fifth child with husband Kyle Walker. She reshare her pal's photos from the bash on her Instagram Stories, showing tables decorated with white roses , champagne and iced biscuits decorated to look like onesies, and classic prediction games .

Additionally, there were snacks like miniature eclairs, cakes, meringues, and fruit tarts, along with a two-tiered white cake. Her friend captioned the shots as a gorgeous mumma to be





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Baby Shower Lavish White Roses Champagne Iced Biscuits Onesies Classic Prediction Games Snacks White Cake

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