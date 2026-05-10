Annie Kilner shares 'busy month' as she prepares to welcome fifth child with Kyle Walker

Explore the story of Annie Kilner, the wife of Kyle Walker, as she shares her busy month while preparing for her fifth child. Learn about the baby news, the success of their marriage, and the controversies surrounding the couple.

Annie Kilner , the wife of Kyle Walker , shared her 'busy month' with her followers while preparing for her fifth child . They are expecting a baby girl who will be arriving in the summer and whose name starts with an R, but no final decision has been made yet.

Her son Rezon celebrated his second birthday, and the family enjoyed a caravan break before their new arrival. The couple is stronger than ever after a tough time with a controversy over Kyle's romance and baby news with another woman. News of Annie's pregnancy is a sign they have put their marriage problems behind them





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Family Love News Family Planning Sports Annie Kilner Kyle Walker Fifth Child Baby Boy Baby Girl Baby News Razon's Second Birthday Caravan Break Family Troubles Marriage Expecting Lauryn Goodman AC Milan Burnley Important For Marriage New Baby

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