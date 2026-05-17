Annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival Returns: Celebrating Two-Wheeled Spectacle, Fundraiser, and Safety Awareness

The Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, one of the UK’s largest and most celebrated two-wheeled spectacles, returns today after a year’s hiatus. The massive event has taken on an even greater significance today, as it coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. Proceeds from today’s festival will officially push the event’s all-time fundraising total past the landmark £1 million milestone.

Today marks the return of the annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival , one of the UK’s largest and most celebrated two-wheeled spectacles. Now in its 14th year, the massive event has taken on an even greater significance today, as it coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity .

Organizers are confident that today’s proceeds will officially push the event’s all-time fundraising total past the landmark £1 million milestone. The day kicks off at 8 am at the Meole Brace Park and Ride in Shrewsbury, where over 3,500 bikers and pillion riders gather in an impressive sea of leather, chrome, and high-visibility jackets. Eager spectators lined the starting grids and crowded onto overhead bridges along the A5 and M54 to watch the magnificent procession depart at 10.30 am.

Led by West Mercia Police, National Highways, and two lucky public competition winners, the massive convoy hit the fully closed road route along the A5 and M54. Flanking the front of the pack are a host of celebrity biking legends and VIPs, including World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty MBE, TV’s Emergency Bikers Mark Hayes and Steve Harris, and Police Interceptors star Ben Pearson, as well as off-duty members of the Midlands Air Ambulance aircrew.

After an exhilarating 26-mile journey, the riders will arrive to a rapturous welcome at the stunning new festival home of Weston Park in Shifnal. By midday, the historic estate will be transformed into a bustling hub of entertainment, drawing an estimated 12,000 visitors, including biking enthusiasts, families, and local supporters.

The family-friendly festival, which runs until 4 pm today, features a vibrant mix of live rock bands, breathtaking stunt displays, artisan food stalls, and a massive trade zone showcasing the latest gear and gadgets. Children under 16 are enjoying free entry, making use of a dedicated kids’ zone complete with a decommissioned helicopter pod. While the atmosphere is undeniably celebratory, the core message of the day remains deeply rooted in road safety.

Biker safety awareness is at the heart of the festival; on average, Midlands Air Ambulance crews are tasked to at least two urgent missions involving motorcyclists every single week. Each year, we receive incredible support from the biking community through our Bike4Life event, who raise significant funds to help us continue delivering advanced pre-hospital emergency care to patients across the region





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Bike4life Ride Out Festival Bikers Safety Awareness Midlands Air Ambulance Charity UK’S Largest Two-Wheeled Spectacle Celebrating Two-Wheeled Spectacle Road Safety Fully Closed Road Route Magificient Procession Stunning Festival Home Family-Friendly Festival Proceeds Will Help Save Lives

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