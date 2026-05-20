Annual Horse Fair Brings Hampshire Village to a Standstill, Sparks Mixed Views from Locals

The Wickham Horse Fair, an annual event that has been celebrated every year with no signs of stopping, has sparked protests from some local residents and businesses who complain about the treatment of animals by travelling communities. However, businesses and locals like Vicky Herbert embrace the tradition, seeing it as a good time to enjoy and engage with the local community.

Residents of a sleepy Hampshire village have battened down the hatches as hundreds of travellers arrived for an annual horse fair which dates back 750 years.

The Wickham Horse Fair sees scores of Gypsy and Roma travellers descend on the quiet village, home to just 2,000 people, every year on May 20. On what is a day of trading, the groups buy and sell horses and ponies while parading animals through streets lined with large crowds of fairgoers.

The event traces its origins back to the 13th century, when Roger De Syres obtained a royal charter from King Henry III to have a weekly market in the village centre. But it has faced criticism in recent years over the travellers' treatment of animals, with some horses put down after racing at the event. Groups began to arrive on Wednesday morning with dozens of horses, ponies and dogs filling up the closed-off streets of Wickham.

Images showed youngsters rolling into the village on horseback while others arrived on carriages being dragged by ponies. The fair brings the village to a standstill - and a number of main roads are set to remain closed until Thursday morning, the local council warned. Hundreds of travellers have descended on a sleepy Hampshire village for the annual Wickham Horse Fair. Nearly all of the village's businesses were closed on Wednesday, apart from a chip shop and a pastry store.

While Vicky Herbert, the 45-year-old owner of Pirate Pastries, insisted the fair is '100 per cent' a positive for business. She told the Daily Mail: 'We have been here nearly two years and I live next door so I am very local. I was here and just thought lets open next year. Lets give it a go.

‘I ventured out and thought last year and thought yeah lets sell pasties, everyone needs a hot pastie. So we are open, everyone is friendly. Everyone was all for us, the community, the local parish.

‘It has a good impact for business and its a good time. Have some fun and take part in the local tradition.

' Locals were mixed in their views. Lee Cookson, who was visiting the fair for the first time, said: 'I am not gypsy but I love horses and its a good day out - you enjoy your day.

'It's really friendly. I know travellers get a bad reputation and grief from drivers but it's just a day to enjoy a tradition of years of travellers.

'A lot traders around here will be grateful for the influx of trade. ' He added: 'It's a day out with travellers. It's what they do. It's what they did back in the day, they would ride around.

The event has taken place every year for centuries, apart from in 2020 and 2021 amid lockdown regulations. But, in the latter of those years, up to 150 people were understood to have turned up, in a move slammed by police and angry business owners. One local said: 'I don't like it and I don't go. I just stay in and shut my doors and windows.

I seal in for it. They shut down everything.

'It's getting smaller thankfully, we just avoid it, it's not something I want to be involved in





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Horse Fair Wickham Horse Fair Travellers Gypsy And Roma Horse Racing Horse Trading Businesses Closed Friendly Traveller Community Local Impact On Business Tradition Vs. Criticism

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