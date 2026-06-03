Another bug hunter leaks Microsoft exploits in defiance of company's handling of vulnerability disclosures

A bug hunter has leaked a vulnerability affecting a Microsoft product after becoming disillusioned with the company's handling of security reports.

A bug hunter has leaked a vulnerability affecting a Microsoft product after becoming disillusioned with the company's handling of security reports. Ammar Askar dropped a proof of concept (PoC) exploit for a Visual Studio Code (VS Code) flaw within an hour of disclosing it to an open source platform.

The vulnerability involves attackers configuring repos to push malicious VS Code extensions via the Workspace Recommendations feature, which then steal OAuth tokens that can be used to read/write public and private GitHub repos. This affects anyone who has used github.dev, a feature that allows users to open a GitHub repo in a browser-based version of VS Code.

The exploit is contingent on an attacker being able to modify a repo's .vscode/extensions.json file and recommending an attacker-controlled extension for the browser-based VS Code instance. The attacker must initially get the target to open their repo using a github.dev link that points to a Jupyter Notebook file, which VS Code immediately opens inside a Webview. Inside the Jupyter Notebook is a hidden HTML snippet inside a Markdown cell, which when loaded allows attacker-controlled JavaScript code to run.

This code fires a simulated keyboard shortcut, which VS Code bubbles up to the main editor, tricking the system into automatically accepting the malicious extension popup. The attacker-controlled extension is then running with access to the browser environment, and steals the OAuth token, which can be used to read and change any public or private repo.

Askar said past negative experiences with Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) influenced his decision not to go through the typical responsible disclosure process, publishing the PoC roughly an hour after tipping off his GitHub contact. He stated that the last time he interacted with MSRC regarding reporting a VSCode bug, it was a horrible experience where they silently fixed the bug he pointed out without any credit, and marked it as not having any security impact.

He also mentioned a recent report by Starlabs on a VSCode XSS bug marked as ineligible and low severity, which doesn't look like MSRC has gotten any better about VSCode bugs. Askar's approach is reminiscent of a researcher who goes by Nightmare Eclipse, a suspected former Microsoft employee who has attracted a great deal of attention in recent weeks for leaking zero-days without informing Microsoft beforehand





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