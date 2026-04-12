Another Person with Nuclear Secrets Goes Missing: US National Security Experts on Edge

The disappearance of a government contractor with links to US nuclear secrets marks the tenth mysterious case in recent years, prompting concern among national security experts. Steven Garcia vanished from his New Mexico home on August 28, 2025, adding to a troubling pattern of vanishings tied to sensitive government projects.

The unsettling pattern of disappearances connected to America's nuclear secrets continues with the vanishing of Steven Garcia, a government contractor linked to the Kansas City National Security Campus (KCNSC). Garcia, 48, disappeared on August 28, 2025, from his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The circumstances of his disappearance echo those of several other individuals with ties to US nuclear or space programs, raising concerns among national security experts.

This latest case adds to a growing list of unexplained vanishings and deaths, intensifying scrutiny and fueling speculation about potential espionage or other clandestine activities. Garcia's role as a property custodian at KCNSC's New Mexico facility granted him top security clearance and access to sensitive information related to the production of non-nuclear components for the US military's nuclear weapons arsenal. The Daily Mail has reached out to KCNSC and the US Department of Energy for comment on the matter.\Garcia's disappearance mirrors those of Anthony Chavez and Melissa Casias, both connected to the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), and retired Air Force General William Neil McCasland, all of whom vanished under similar circumstances. Chavez and Casias, who disappeared in 2025, also left their homes on foot, leaving behind their vehicles, phones, and wallets. McCasland vanished in February 2026, leaving behind his phone, glasses, and wearable devices, carrying only a .38-caliber revolver. All four individuals share a connection to US national security projects, particularly those involving nuclear capabilities. According to an anonymous source, Garcia's work involved overseeing millions of dollars worth of equipment and assets. Law enforcement in Albuquerque has warned that Garcia may be a danger to himself, but an anonymous source disputes this, suggesting the possibility of foreign involvement.\These disappearances have sparked investigations and heightened security measures. KCNSC reportedly initiated a search of Garcia's work computers, emails, and files in an attempt to uncover clues, but nothing substantial has been found. Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker has previously commented on the targeting of scientists in sensitive fields, particularly those involved in rocket propulsion, by foreign intelligence services. The similarities in the disappearances, including the lack of personal belongings and the apparent departure on foot, suggest a coordinated pattern. These cases highlight the vulnerability of individuals with access to sensitive information and the potential for espionage or other threats to national security. The connections between the disappeared individuals, the shared location in New Mexico, and the involvement of critical national security facilities create a complex web of unanswered questions





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