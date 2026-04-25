Ant and Dec Address I'm A Celebrity Drama on Britain's Got Talent

Ant and Dec referenced the recent controversy from the I'm A Celebrity... South Africa finale during the first live semi-final of Britain's Got Talent, playfully cautioning the judges and addressing the heated confrontation between Adam, Jimmy Bullard, and David Haye.

The premiere of Britain's Got Talent 's live semi-finals was immediately marked by a playful yet pointed acknowledgement of the dramatic fallout from the recent I'm A Celebrity ...

South Africa finale. Hosts Ant and Dec didn't shy away from referencing the on-screen conflict that captivated viewers the previous evening, setting a tone that was both lighthearted and subtly cautionary. Ant began by expressing his fondness for live television, emphasizing its unpredictable nature, before turning to the judging panel – Amanda Holden, KSI, Simon Cowell, and Alesha Dixon – with a clear message.

He urged them to maintain composure, stating a desire for a drama-free evening following the events of the night before. Dec reinforced this sentiment with a humorous jab, suggesting that any misbehavior from the judges would result in swift removal, comparing their potential fate to that of Sinitta.

The playful banter immediately signaled to the audience that the hosts were aware of the public conversation surrounding the I'm A Celebrity controversy and were prepared to address it, albeit with a characteristic dose of British wit. The references continued as Ant and Dec revealed Amanda Holden would wield the evening's Golden Buzzer. They playfully questioned her ability to handle the responsibility, alluding to the chaotic atmosphere of the previous night's show.

Amanda confidently responded, asserting she had learned from their 'extraordinary performance' and could manage the pressure. This exchange served as a direct callback to the hosts' perceived involvement in mediating the dispute on I'm A Celebrity. The core of the controversy stemmed from a heated confrontation between Adam, Jimmy Bullard, and David Haye, which required Ant and Dec to intervene.

During the Britain's Got Talent broadcast, the hosts directly addressed the major clash, specifically questioning Jimmy Bullard about his decision to leave the show knowing Adam faced elimination. Jimmy readily admitted to 'throwing Adam under the bus' but vehemently defended his actions, stating he would not tolerate abusive, aggressive, or intimidating behavior. He accused Adam of using offensive language, specifically 'C-bombs,' which he claimed were not shown on television.

Ant countered Jimmy's claim, asserting he hadn't perceived the situation as intimidating, despite being present. Adam, for his part, took responsibility for his actions, acknowledging that emotions were running high. The exchange was further complicated by David Haye's interjection, which Dec quickly shut down, reminding him he had already departed the show and should not insert himself into the argument.

The escalating tension culminated in Sinitta and Gemma Collins leaving the stage, adding another layer of spectacle to the already charged atmosphere. Despite the explosive confrontation and the surrounding drama, Adam ultimately emerged victorious in I'm A Celebrity…South Africa, being crowned the 'jungle legend.

' The incident sparked considerable debate among viewers and within the media, raising questions about acceptable behavior on reality television and the role of producers and hosts in managing conflict. Britain's Got Talent's acknowledgement of the situation demonstrated an awareness of the ongoing conversation and a willingness to engage with it in a lighthearted manner. The show's ability to seamlessly integrate the reference into its own broadcast highlighted the interconnectedness of these popular ITV programs and their shared audience.

The incident also underscored the power of live television to generate unexpected moments and fuel public discussion. The show continues to air on ITV on Saturdays at 7pm, while I'm A Celebrity…South Africa is available for streaming on ITVX. The entire episode served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of live television and the potential for drama to unfold, even when attempts are made to steer clear of it.

The playful jabs and direct references to the previous night's events were a clever way to acknowledge the controversy while maintaining the lighthearted spirit of Britain's Got Talent





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