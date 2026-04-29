Ant and Dec Break Silence on I'm A Celebrity Finale Chaos and Carpark Confrontation

Ant and Dec discuss the tumultuous I'm A Celebrity finale, addressing over 1,000 Ofcom complaints and a heated carpark confrontation with Jimmy Bullard and David Haye following Adam Thomas's win. The podcast reveals details of the on-air and off-air clashes, accusations of abusive behavior, and concerns over show editing.

Ant and Dec have addressed the controversy surrounding the chaotic I'm A Celebrity finale and a subsequent carpark confrontation with Jimmy Bullard and David Haye on their podcast.

The duo revealed they struggled to maintain control during the live broadcast on Friday night, which garnered over 1,000 complaints to Ofcom following Adam Thomas's victory. The fallout stemmed from a heated exchange between Jimmy and Adam during the show, where Jimmy accused Adam of being 'abusive, aggressive and intimidating'. Boxer David Haye weighed in, suggesting Adam was playing the victim. Ant insisted the televised footage accurately reflected the events, though some portions were deemed 'unbroadcastable'.

The podcast discussion delved into the details of the post-show encounter. Ant joked about the surprise of finding David Haye and Jimmy Bullard waiting for them, while Dec acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the situation. Pictures from the night show Ant leaving the studios with his wife, seemingly unfazed as Jimmy attempted to engage him, with a security guard intervening.

Jimmy admitted to 'throwing Adam under the bus' regarding a trial he abandoned, citing personal reasons and financial implications if he didn't complete the challenge. He vehemently denied being intimidated by Adam, stating he wouldn't tolerate abusive behavior. Jimmy also expressed frustration with the show's editing, claiming crucial elements, including expletives, were omitted. The situation has escalated beyond the immediate aftermath of the finale.

Gemma Collins has publicly criticized Jimmy and David, accusing them of shameful conduct. David Haye is reportedly pursuing legal action against ITV, demanding a full investigation into the show's editing, believing he was deliberately portrayed as a 'pantomime villain'. He alleges that editing techniques, such as selective cuts and subtle reactions, were used to misrepresent his comments, specifically referencing a moment involving Gemma Collins.

The All Stars series has been marred by accusations of bullying and disputes between contestants, culminating in this highly public and contentious finale. The controversy highlights concerns about the portrayal of events in reality television and the potential for editing to influence public perception. The podcast provides a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics and the presenters' perspective on the unfolding drama, while the legal threat from David Haye suggests the story is far from over





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Ant And Dec I'm A Celebrity Jimmy Bullard David Haye Adam Thomas Ofcom Podcast ITV Reality TV Bullying

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