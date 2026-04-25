Ant and Dec Joke About 'I'm A Celeb' Drama as They Return to 'Britain's Got Talent'

Ant and Dec referenced the explosive argument between Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas on 'I'm A Celebrity' during their return to 'Britain's Got Talent', playfully warning the judges to behave. The incident involved accusations of abusive behavior and led to a heated exchange after the live finale.

Television presenters Ant and Dec addressed the recent controversy surrounding the finale of ' I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!

' during their return to 'Britain's Got Talent'. The duo playfully warned the judges to maintain good behavior, referencing the explosive argument between ex-footballer Jimmy Bullard and this year's winner, Adam Thomas. The dispute, which occurred during a pre-recorded segment, involved accusations of 'abusive, aggressive, and intimidating' behavior from Bullard towards Thomas. The situation escalated after the live finale when Ant McPartlin had an awkward encounter with Bullard and his wife.

During the 'Britain's Got Talent' semi-final, Ant and Dec joked about the 'drama' from the previous night, with Dec quipping that misbehaving judges would be dismissed faster than singer Sinitta, who stormed off stage during the 'I'm A Celeb' finale. The fallout from the argument continued as Jimmy Bullard defended his accusations, claiming that the broadcast editing did not fully represent the extent of Thomas's behavior.

He admitted to 'throwing Adam under the bus' by quitting a trial but insisted his primary concern was the alleged abusive conduct. Bullard expressed frustration that the full extent of the exchange, including the use of strong language, wasn't aired. Ant McPartlin countered, explaining that certain language is unbroadcastable and stating he didn't perceive the situation as intimidating.

Judge David Walliams supported Bullard, questioning why Thomas was using obscenities, while Adam Thomas apologized for his actions, acknowledging his emotions ran high and taking responsibility. The 'I'm A Celebrity' finale also saw Gemma Collins and Sinitta leaving the stage in protest, both supporting Thomas. Sinitta described the situation as 'aggressive and abusive', while Gemma Collins praised Thomas as a 'hero'. Bullard demanded the unedited footage be released to allow viewers to judge the situation for themselves.

The hosts, Ant and Dec, ultimately concluded the discussion by agreeing to disagree, bringing the segment to a close. The incident has sparked considerable debate among viewers and within the media, raising questions about editing, acceptable behavior, and the portrayal of events on reality television. The controversy continues to unfold as participants share their perspectives and demand transparency regarding the full context of the argument





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ant And Dec I'm A Celebrity Britain's Got Talent Jimmy Bullard Adam Thomas Drama Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Celebrate Five Years TogetherAnt Anstead marked his five-year anniversary with Renee Zellweger with a sweet Instagram post, sharing a rare photo and expressing his love for the actress. The couple, who met on the set of 'Celebrity IOU: Joyride,' have largely kept their relationship private.

Read more »

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Celebrate Five Years TogetherAnt Anstead marked his five-year anniversary with Renee Zellweger with a touching Instagram post, highlighting their private relationship and shared passions.

Read more »

Ant and Dec address Adam Thomas' 'unbroadcastable' comments amid I’m A Celeb final falloutDavid Haye has called for the row between Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas to be addressed as Adam reaches the final three.

Read more »

Ant McPartlin Faces Jimmy Bullard After Explosive I'm A Celebrity FinaleA chaotic I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! All Stars finale culminated in a heated on-air argument between Jimmy Bullard and hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, followed by an awkward encounter outside the studio. The dispute centers around accusations of selective editing and claims of abusive behavior.

Read more »

Ant and Dec Post Lighthearted Snaps Amidst 'I'm A Celeb' FalloutAnt McPartlin and Declan Donnelly share behind-the-scenes photos after a chaotic 'I'm A Celebrity' finale, following accusations of abusive behavior against winner Adam Thomas by Jimmy Bullard and a heated on-stage dispute.

Read more »

Ant and Dec's backstage request on BGT as co-star says 'I've never seen anything like it'Ant and Dec's behind-the-scenes requests have been revealed by their Britain’s Got Talent co-star Amanda Holden ahead of the show's first live semi-final

Read more »