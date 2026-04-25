Ant and Dec Post Lighthearted Snaps Amidst 'I'm A Celeb' Fallout

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly share behind-the-scenes photos after a chaotic 'I'm A Celebrity' finale, following accusations of abusive behavior against winner Adam Thomas by Jimmy Bullard and a heated on-stage dispute.

Following the dramatic conclusion of ' I'm A Celebrity ... South Africa,' Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have attempted to move past the controversy surrounding accusations leveled against winner Adam Thomas .

The duo took to Instagram to share lighthearted behind-the-scenes photos from the filming location, seemingly brushing off the post-finale chaos. This comes after a heated exchange between ex-footballer Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas, where Bullard accused Thomas of being 'abusive, aggressive, and intimidating' during a previously recorded segment. The dispute stemmed from a trial that Bullard abruptly left, citing personal reasons and financial concerns related to his full payment.

The fallout continued after the live finale, with an awkward encounter between Ant McPartlin and Jimmy Bullard as Ant left with his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett. Bullard attempted to engage Ant in conversation, but a security guard intervened. During the live broadcast, tensions flared again as Bullard publicly criticized the show's editing, claiming it unfairly portrayed him and downplayed Thomas's behavior. He asserted that the severity of Thomas's language and demeanor was not adequately represented.

Other celebrities, including David and Gemma Collins, weighed in, further escalating the situation. David sided with Bullard, alleging that the editing favored Thomas, while Gemma Collins and Sinitta stormed off stage, visibly upset and supporting Bullard's claims of aggressive and abusive behavior. Adam Thomas himself issued multiple apologies to Bullard, acknowledging his heightened emotions during the incident and expressing remorse for his actions.

The situation highlights a significant disagreement over the portrayal of events within the jungle and the editing choices made by the production team. Bullard feels his reasons for leaving the trial were misrepresented, and that the full extent of Thomas’s behavior was not shown. The public reaction has been divided, with some supporting Thomas as the deserving winner and others siding with Bullard and those who witnessed the alleged aggressive behavior.

Ant and Dec’s Instagram post, while intended to be a lighthearted wrap-up, serves as a stark contrast to the lingering tensions and accusations that continue to circulate following the show’s finale. The incident raises questions about the pressures of reality television, the editing process, and the potential for misrepresentation of events. The aftermath continues to unfold as participants share their perspectives and the public debates the authenticity of what was presented on screen





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