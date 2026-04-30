Ant and Dec Reveal David Haye's Surprising First Words About Ratings Amid Lawsuit Threats Over I'm a Celebrity All Stars Finale

Ant and Dec have revealed that David Haye's first words to them after the chaotic I'm a Celebrity All Stars finale were a carefree inquiry about the show's ratings. This revelation comes as Haye plans to sue ITV for irreparable damage to his brand, alleging deliberate editing to portray him as a villain. The finale was also marked by a tense exchange between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard, with Thomas later stating he felt exploited by the network.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, the beloved presenting duo of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! , have disclosed the surprisingly nonchalant first words former boxer David Haye uttered to them following the tumultuous finale of the All Stars series.

The culmination of the celebrity jungle competition, which aired last Friday, saw a visibly emotional Adam Thomas crowned as the winner. However, the celebratory atmosphere was heavily overshadowed by a series of controversies that have plagued the season. From allegations of bullying against David Haye, 45, targeting Adam, 37, to a heated exchange involving the Waterloo Road star and former footballer Jimmy Bullard that resurfaced during the tense final moments, the episode was far from a smooth broadcast.

In the aftermath, Haye has announced his intention to pursue legal action against ITV, claiming the network's portrayal of him caused irreparable harm to his personal brand and professional reputation. Now, Ant and Dec have shared a revealing anecdote about the boxer's demeanor immediately after the show, indicating he was remarkably unfazed by the drama, instead focusing on the potential viewership numbers.

Speaking candidly on their podcast, Hanging Out, Dec recounted a brief encounter with Haye as he was leaving the venue. He stated: I saw David Haye on the way out, he had said what about that then? Hope you get some good ratings for that one. This casual remark, delivered with a sense of levity, suggested a man detached from the intense criticism and legal battles brewing around him.

Ant quickly chimed in to provide context, explaining that this reaction was entirely in character for the former heavyweight champion. He interjected: He doesn't care, that's David. That's what he does, he's a boxer, that's his stock in trade, you know. This characterization of Haye as a carefree and resilient figure starkly contrasts with the serious allegations of bullying and the subsequent legal claims for damages that could reportedly reach up to ten million pounds.

The podcast discussion also touched upon a widely circulated photograph that appeared to show a tense confrontation between Ant and Jimmy Bullard in the studio carpark. Ant played down the incident, offering his own version of events. He described approaching both men separately, finding Haye upbeat and enthusiastic about the show's outcome, while his interaction with Bullard was brief and amicable, concluding with a simple exchange of well-wishes. Ant clarified: So there was no confrontation.

He wasn't shouting at me, I wasn't shouting at him. He lamented the overall tone of the evening, expressing regret that the crowning moment of the All Stars series could not have been more celebratory and free from discord. The fallout from the show has extended far beyond the immediate post-finale interactions.

It has been revealed that David Haye has formally instructed his legal team, engaging barristers from the prestigious Gatehouse Chambers at a cost of five hundred pounds per hour, to send a letter to ITV. He is demanding a full and transparent investigation into the editing of the program, which he believes was deliberately manipulated to cast him as a pantomime villain.

The boxer, who retired from professional boxing several years ago, claims the edited broadcasts unfairly highlighted his confrontations with Adam Thomas and his controversial comments about female campmates, including a remark directed at Gemma Collins that was widely interpreted as fat-shaming. According to insiders quoted by The Sun, Haye is seeking substantial damages for lost earnings.

It is alleged that a previously negotiated project with Netflix has since fallen through, and several other brand endorsement deals have been put on hold, directly as a consequence of the negative publicity generated by the show. Haye's legal action represents a significant escalation in the ongoing tension between celebrity participants and production companies regarding the portrayal of reality television contestants.

Meanwhile, Adam Thomas, the winner of the series, has also expressed his own feelings of disillusionment. On a recent episode of his podcast with his brothers, Ryan and Scott, Thomas stated that he felt exploited by ITV. He contrasted his own approach to the experience with that of Haye, suggesting that for some campmates, the show was merely a strategic game for entertainment and personal agenda, whereas for him, it was a genuine and sincere journey.

Thomas revealed that he received a congratulatory voice note from Haye after the final, but his response was to draw a firm line, telling his former campmate: I think this is where I draw the line, I hope you find happiness bro, but I'm done now. This fractured relationship highlights the deep personal and professional scars left by the highly publicized and contentious season, which has prompted a broader conversation about the ethics of reality TV editing and the mental well-being of its participants





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

David Haye I'm A Celebrity Ant And Dec ITV Lawsuit Reality TV Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Adam Thomas reveals 'disturbing' David Haye message after chaotic I'm A Celeb finalI'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here winner Adam Thomas opened up about the chaotic show final and the drama behind the scenes with David Haye, including details of their private exchange after the show

Read more »

Adam Thomas lifts lid on 'disturbing' David Haye message after I'm A Celeb final falloutAdam Thomas claimed David Haye contacted him after his I’m A Celebrity... South Africa win, as he reflected on his challenging time in the camp

Read more »

David Haye's 'disturbing message' to Adam Thomas after I'm a Celeb finalDavid Haye was accused of bullying Adam Thomas, who won a controversial all-stars series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Read more »

Sam Thompson speaks out on I’m A Celebrity final after David Haye 'swipe'Sam hosted the ITV programme's after show just moments after things kicked off during I'm A Celebrity South Africa's live results

Read more »

Adam Thomas shares 'disturbing' message David Haye sent after I'm A Celebrity finalThe Emmerdale star was dubbed the newest I'm A Celeb legend after competing on the South Africa All Stars version.

Read more »

Ant and Dec break silence on 'weird' I'm A Celeb final chaos and walkoutsAnt McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have broken their silence on the I'm A Celebrity South Africa finale chaos, promising to reveal full details about the walkouts, Adam Thomas's win and the tensions with Jimmy Bullard in their upcoming podcast

Read more »