Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Celebrate Five Years Together

Ant Anstead marked his five-year anniversary with Renee Zellweger with a sweet Instagram post, sharing a rare photo and expressing his love for the actress. The couple, who met on the set of 'Celebrity IOU: Joyride,' have largely kept their relationship private.

Television personality Ant Anstead and Academy Award-winning actress Renee Zellweger are celebrating a significant milestone in their relationship – their five-year anniversary. Anstead publicly acknowledged the occasion on Friday, taking to Instagram to share a heartfelt message and a rare glimpse into their private world.

His post, accompanied by a photo of the couple, expressed his deep affection for Zellweger, describing her as the best person he knows and proclaiming himself the luckiest man. The message read, 'How it started….. Happy FIVE YEAR anniversary my beautiful lady! Hands down The best human I know!

Luckiest boy! I love you my Ren ❤️ x.

' The couple's romance blossomed after they first connected on the set of the television show *Celebrity IOU: Joyride* in 2021. From the beginning, both Anstead and Zellweger have consciously chosen to maintain a level of privacy surrounding their relationship, shielding it from the intense scrutiny that often accompanies high-profile couples. Anstead has openly discussed his reluctance to discuss the details of their connection, emphasizing the importance of protecting its early stages.

He explained to *People* magazine that their relationship is deeply personal and he prefers not to subject it to excessive public attention or pressure. This desire for privacy is a recurring theme in their interactions with the media, reflecting a commitment to nurturing their bond away from the spotlight. Their initial public acknowledgement came shortly after they began dating, with Anstead sharing a cozy black and white photograph on Instagram, signaling their relationship to the world.

Interestingly, Anstead has revealed that he sometimes finds himself forgetting Zellweger’s immense fame. Speaking on the *Jeremy Vine On 5* show, he noted that while he’s aware their relationship is subject to public interest, he doesn’t actively dwell on it. He attributes this to Zellweger’s down-to-earth nature, describing her as incredibly normal. This perspective highlights the genuine connection they share, one that transcends the superficiality of celebrity status.

Zellweger herself has offered glimpses into their life together, mentioning her location in Southern California, near San Diego, due to Anstead and his son. Anstead is a father to Hudson, six, with his former wife Christina Haack, and also has two older children, Amelia, 21, and Archie, 18, from a previous marriage. Beyond their personal connection, the couple shares a mutual passion for automobiles, a detail Anstead enthusiastically shared in an interview with *Hello!

* Magazine, praising Zellweger as a 'hands-on car girl.

' He fondly recalled their meeting on *Celebrity IOU: Joyride*, highlighting Zellweger’s welding skills and her talent for design, often seeking her advice on home projects. Anstead consistently expresses his admiration for Zellweger, repeatedly calling her the greatest human he’s ever met, solidifying the depth and sincerity of their five-year relationship





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