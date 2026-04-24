Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Celebrate Five Years Together

Ant Anstead marked his five-year anniversary with Renee Zellweger with a touching Instagram post, highlighting their private relationship and shared passions.

Television personality Ant Anstead and Academy Award-winning actress Renee Zellweger are celebrating a significant milestone in their relationship – their five-year anniversary. Anstead publicly acknowledged the occasion on Friday with a heartfelt post on Instagram, sharing a rare and intimate photograph of the couple together.

His caption expressed deep affection and admiration for Zellweger, describing her as the best person he knows and proclaiming himself the luckiest man. The post, accompanied by a red heart emoji, read, 'How it started….. Happy FIVE YEAR anniversary my beautiful lady! Hands down The best human I know!

Luckiest boy! I love you my Ren ❤️ x.

' The couple's romance blossomed after they first connected on the set of the television show *Celebrity IOU: Joyride* in 2021. From the beginning, both Anstead and Zellweger have consciously chosen to maintain a level of privacy surrounding their relationship, shielding it from the intense scrutiny of the public eye. Anstead has openly discussed this decision, explaining to *People* magazine that their connection is deeply personal and something he prefers not to overshare.

He emphasized that it was early in their relationship and he didn't want to create unnecessary pressure. This desire for privacy is a testament to their commitment to nurturing their bond away from the constant glare of the media. Their initial public acknowledgement of their relationship came shortly after they began dating, with Anstead sharing a cozy black and white snapshot on Instagram. Interestingly, Anstead has revealed that he often forgets Zellweger’s celebrity status, highlighting her down-to-earth nature.

Speaking on the *Jeremy Vine On 5* show, he explained that while he’s aware their relationship is subject to public attention, he doesn’t actively dwell on it. He finds Zellweger to be incredibly normal, and her fame often slips his mind. Zellweger herself has offered glimpses into their life together, mentioning her location in Southern California, near San Diego, due to Anstead and his son.

Anstead is a father to Hudson, six, with his former wife Christina Haack, and also shares two older children, Amelia, 21, and Archie, 18, from a previous marriage. Beyond their shared life, Anstead has enthusiastically praised Zellweger’s passion for cars, a common interest that initially brought them together on *Celebrity IOU: Joyride*. He fondly recalled her welding skills, expressing his admiration for her hands-on approach. Zellweger has also contributed her design expertise to Anstead’s projects, offering valuable advice and guidance.

Anstead consistently describes Zellweger as an exceptional person, stating that he is constantly learning from her and cherishing her influence in his life. He reiterated his admiration in an interview with *Hello! * Magazine, emphasizing her hands-on approach to cars and her overall brilliance





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ant Anstead Renee Zellweger Anniversary Celebrity Couple Relationship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Soft touch bedding set stays bright after every wash - and prices start at just £9The Home Essentials Soft Touch White Bedding Set from Argos is a budget-friendly affordable bedding set starting from just £9 — shoppers are raving about its crisp white finish and luxuriously soft touch duvet cover feel

Read more »

Arsenal 'get in touch' with Arda Guler's camp over shock summer transfer moveArsenal have made fresh contact with Arda Guler's representatives regarding a summer transfer from Real Madrid.

Read more »

Girls at West Lothian school establish clothing bank with touch of classThe success of Lourdes Vuitton, exclusive to Blackburn’s Our Lady of Lourdes Primary, was among well-being projects celebrated at a recent meeting of the council’s Education PDSP at Livingston.

Read more »

Dec Donnelly Jokes About Gemma Collins' Air Fryer ClaimDeclan Donnelly playfully responded to Gemma Collins' viral claim that her air fryer 'sucked all the air' out of her kitchen. The exchange occurred on the Ant and Dec podcast, where they discussed listener suggestions for swapping Dec's air fryer.

Read more »

Leeds United predicted XI vs Chelsea amid big Joe Rodon call for FA Cup semi-finalThe Welsh warrior came on for the second half of Wednesday's draw at Bournemouth but looked a touch rusty

Read more »

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Celebrate Five Years TogetherAnt Anstead marked his five-year anniversary with Renee Zellweger with a sweet Instagram post, sharing a rare photo and expressing his love for the actress. The couple, who met on the set of 'Celebrity IOU: Joyride,' have largely kept their relationship private.

Read more »