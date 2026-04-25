Ant McPartlin Faces Jimmy Bullard After Explosive I'm A Celebrity Finale

A chaotic I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! All Stars finale culminated in a heated on-air argument between Jimmy Bullard and hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, followed by an awkward encounter outside the studio. The dispute centers around accusations of selective editing and claims of abusive behavior.

The aftermath of the I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! All Stars finale continues to unfold, marked by a tense confrontation between presenter Ant McPartlin and former contestant Jimmy Bullard .

The show's conclusion on Friday night descended into chaos as Jimmy publicly accused Ant and co-host Declan Donnelly of selectively editing footage to portray a misleading narrative. This accusation stemmed from a heated exchange regarding an alleged incident involving Adam Thomas, the eventual King of the Jungle, where Jimmy claimed Adam was 'abusive, aggressive and intimidating'. Ant vehemently disputed this characterization, leading to a back-and-forth that ultimately ended with a stalemate – a simple agreement to disagree.

The drama didn't end with the televised finale. Hours later, Ant found himself in an awkward encounter with Jimmy as he left the ITV studios with his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett. Witnesses reported Jimmy attempting to engage Ant in conversation, but Ant appeared to brush off the interaction, prompting a security guard to intervene. This incident underscores the lingering tension and unresolved feelings following the on-air dispute.

The entire series has been overshadowed by reports of bullying and disagreements amongst the cast, particularly between Adam, Jimmy, and David Haye. The final episode provided a platform for Jimmy to voice his grievances, alleging that a derogatory term was used against him and that the full extent of the altercation was not shown to viewers. He expressed frustration over what he perceived as a deliberate attempt to paint him in a negative light.

Adam Thomas, despite being crowned King of the Jungle, found his victory somewhat diminished by the surrounding controversy. He offered multiple apologies to Jimmy, acknowledging the intensity of emotions during the incident and taking responsibility for his actions.

However, his attempts at reconciliation were met with skepticism from other contestants, notably David Haye, who accused the show's editors of manipulating footage to favor Jimmy. Sinitta also weighed in, vehemently supporting Jimmy's claims of aggressive and abusive behavior, stating that she personally witnessed the incident and felt shaken by it. The situation escalated with calls for the unedited footage to be released, allowing the public to judge the events for themselves.

Ultimately, Ant and Dec brought the discussion to a close, acknowledging the differing perspectives and agreeing to leave the matter unresolved. The fallout from this finale is likely to continue, raising questions about the editing process and the portrayal of events on reality television





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