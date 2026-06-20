Ant McPartlin plans to have 'loads more' children with wife Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant McPartlin has revealed his plans to have more children with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett, sharing a rare insight into his life as a father to his two-year-old son Wilder. The Saturday Night Takeaway star discussed his experiences as a dad on the Hanging Out with Ant and Dec podcast, describing Wilder as the cheekiest thing and loving to wind him up by calling him Mummy. Ant also talked about his wife's post-baby glow-up, including a dramatic new hair makeover, and their love of spa treatments together. The family has recently upgraded their home, trading in their £6million Wimbledon home for a quieter £10million gated pad in Cobham, Surrey.

Ant McPartlin has revealed he plans to have loads more children with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett , as he shared rare insight into his life as a father to son Wilder .

The presenter, 50, welcomed his first child with Anne-Marie in 2024, and he is also stepfather to her two daughters from her first marriage. Describing being a dad as the best, Ant said two-year-old Wilder had reached a cheeky stage, and loved to wind him up by calling him Mummy.

The Saturday Night Takeaway star was asked by his pal and presenting partner Declan Donnelly whether he wanted to have more children in the future, and he said: Yeah definitely, Id have loads more kids. I mean Im too tired, but I would have more kids. Dec, 50, who shares daughter Isla, seven, and son Jack, three, with his wife Ali Astall, said: Its hard work, but oh yeah its lovely though.

And theyre good ages at the minute our lot arent they? Really fun. The presenter welcomed his first child with Anne-Marie in 2024, and he is also stepfather to her two daughters from her first marriage.

Speaking on their Hanging Out with Ant and Dec podcast, Ant said: Yeah, Ive got really good, fun older ones. And a two-year-old who's, hes funny. He's at that age now, two, that he's really developing a personality, Dec added. Ant continued: Oh God he is just the cheekiest thing, like even, hides things from you, calls you the wrong name just because he knows he'll get a reaction, and he laughs and runs away.

Dec said: Does he call you Dec? while Ant replied: He calls me Mummy actually. Ant then joked that Wilder would give Dec the evil eye when he saw him, but as soon as he left he kept repeating his name, leading the Britain's Got Talent star to add: He loves me really. It comes after Anne-Marie recently unveiled her post-baby glow-up, including a dramatic new hair makeover while she and Ant attended a UNICEF charity event.

Ant could barely keep his hands off his wife at the Sports Relief for UNICEF event last week, where she showed off her slimmed down figure in a very sexy £1,140 designer lace-trimmed satin gown by Rabanne which had a daring plunging neckline. Anne-Marie - who has no social media presence - is fiercely private but her husband can't resist talking about her when he gets the chance.

Describing being a dad as the best, Ant said Wilder had reached a cheeky stage, and loved to wind him up by calling him Mummy. Anne-Marie recently unveiled her post-baby glow-up, including a dramatic new hair makeover while she and Ant attended a UNICEF charity event.

He recently gave his best friend Declan Donnelly the ick and urged him to keep it to the bedroom when he revealed on their podcast that he can't stop kissing his wife, saying: We do kiss a lot. It's one of the things I like to do. Ant and Anne-Marie love to have spa treatments together, even gifting them to those who attended their wedding as a sweet gesture.

Ant got hyper-fixated by cryotherapy treatments, that he went once a day for a year until the place closed down. One huge lifestyle change has been the family's major home upgrade. They traded in their £6million Wimbledon home for a quieter £10million gated pad in Cobham, Surrey in February.





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Ant Mcpartlin Anne-Marie Corbett Wilder Saturday Night Takeaway Hanging Out With Ant And Dec Podcast UNICEF Charity Event Cryotherapy Treatments Home Upgrade

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