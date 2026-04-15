Ant McPartlin's Hair Color Sparks Fan Frenzy on I'm a Celebrity South Africa

Viewers of I'm a Celebrity South Africa were left significantly distracted by host Ant McPartlin's noticeably lighter, ginger hair during a recent episode, dominating social media conversations and overshadowing the jungle trials. This follows a similar reaction to co-host Declan Donnelly's hair color in an earlier broadcast.

Viewers of I'm a Celebrity South Africa were notably distracted by the appearance of hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly during recent episodes, with Ant's hair color sparking significant online discussion. During the 'Cut Throat Cliff' challenge featuring Seann Walsh, Beverley Callard, Mo Farah, and Sinitta, many viewers took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to comment on Ant's noticeably lighter, ginger-hued hair.

This marked a departure from his usual darker shade, leading to speculation about a possible dye job. Comments ranged from direct questions like 'Why is Ant suddenly ginger?' to observations comparing his look to previous appearances on The One Show. The perceived change in hair color became a significant talking point, overshadowing the jungle trials for some audience members. This hair-related distraction follows a similar incident in a previous episode of the I'm a Celebrity South Africa spin-off where Dec's hair color drew attention. Fans previously accused Ant and Dec of sharing hair dye, with some suggesting Dec had a poor dye job. The spin-off, filmed in Kruger National Park, South Africa, brings back fan-favorite contestants from past seasons to compete for the title of Jungle Legend. The series features a lineup including Adam Thomas, Ashley Roberts, Scarlett Moffatt, David Haye, Beverley Callard, Seann Walsh, Sinitta, Sir Mo Farah, Gemma Collins, Craig Charles, Jimmy Bullard, and Harry Redknapp. The return of these celebrities was met with enthusiasm, but the hosts' appearances continued to be a focal point for viewer engagement. The current season has already delivered dramatic moments, including Adam Thomas's struggle with a puzzle during the 'Tipped Over the Edge' challenge. Paired with Beverley Callard, they faced a tilting platform and a general knowledge test. While the platform proved manageable, Adam's extensive 10 minutes spent on the puzzle led to their defeat against Ashley Roberts and Mo Farah. This particular trial generated considerable amusement among viewers, who humorously noted Adam's difficulty with what appeared to be a simple task. Following this, Scarlett Moffatt and David Haye entered the competition and participated in the 'Unlucky Lodges' challenge, involving a search for keys within a lodge, which also resulted in them getting covered in slime and liquids





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Ant Mcpartlin I'm A Celebrity South Africa Reality TV Celebrity Hair Declan Donnelly

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