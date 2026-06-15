Ant Middleton's Son Struggles to Breathe After Summiting Mount Everest

Ant Middleton has shared a heart-wrenching video of his son Gabriel struggling to breathe after summiting Mount Everest. The former UK Special Forces soldier revealed that Gabriel is the youngest Brit to ever summit the mountain, and shared a video of his son's struggles in the death zone. Ant also shared a story about how he let his son learn from a painful experience, and explained why he teaches his son to control his emotions.

Ant Middleton has confessed it broke his heart to see his son Gabriel struggling to breathe after he summited Mount Everest on their recent trek.

The former UK Special Forces soldier, 45, took to Instagram as he shared a video of Gabriel, 17, in their tent, his hair frozen with ice. As Ant asked his son how he felt after completing the Everest summit, Gabriel replied breathlessly: Pretty beaten up. It's pretty long day, but accomplished. Describing the conditions of the death zone he continued: Yeah just dead bodies, just rocks, crampons don't fit, slipping onto dead bodies.

It's really not nice. Ant, who revealed Gabriel is the youngest Brit to ever summit Mount Everest last month, took to the caption as he shared how it broke his heart seeing his son suffer. He penned: This broke my heart as a father seeing my son suffer like this however the importance of staying calm, collected and leading by example were the most important elements that I could offer in such challenging and life defining moments.

Ant Middleton has said it broke his heart to see his son struggling to breathe from the death zone at Mount Everest - after he became the youngest Brit to reach the summit. As Ant asked his son how he felt after completing the Everest summit, Gabriel replied breathlessly: Pretty beaten up. It's pretty long day, but accomplished.

This video is at camp 4 the death zone and after 1 hour of rest and through complete exhaustion, we made a dash for camp 2! Promising a TV show following their journey, he continued: The documented journey of father & son 2 generations 1 summit is being put together as we speak and will actually blow people's minds and inspire our youth and future generation tenfold.

It will also highlight the importance and necessity of having a positive masculine male role model in our children's lives. You are my hero son and to be the youngest Brit ever to summit Mount Everest from the notorious south side, the traditional way, is an accolade that will serve you for life. This is what we produce out of England, this is where the true strength of our country lies, within OUR children and their future!

Ant shares daughters Shyla, 18 and Priseis, 10, and sons Gabriel, 17, and Bligh, nine, with his wife Emilie. He also has son Oakley, 23, from a previous relationship. The star, who is known for his brutal training methods, previously admitted he uses his military mindset when it comes to parenting. Gabriel was just 13 when he held on to an electric fence during a family day out in a National Park - resulting in a shock.

Ant revealed Gabriel is the youngest Brit to ever summit Mount Everest. Ant told The Sun: I could see an electric fence up front. My son was running ahead and jumping over fences, even though I'd told him not to. He came up to what he thought was a wired fence.

I could have said Stop but I thought Do you know what I'm going to let him learn. And he grabbed hold of this fence and got an almighty whack from it. Ant admitted he found the incident amusing and started laughing, while Gabriel was extremely upset. He added: I think it was quite a powerful one to be fair.

But trust me, he didn't do it again. You've got to let children figure things out for themselves and I thought I'd let him learn the hard way. In 2019, Ant explained the reason he tells his son to man up and not cry in front of his peers is because he's teaching him to control his emotions.

Ant appeared on This Morning to defend himself against backlash he received following comments he made on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast. He had originally said I do say to him, Son, come on, you're a little man now. Have a stiffer upper lip. But Ant explained on the daytime show it was more about teaching Gabriel, ten, emotional resilience not that he didn't want him to cry.

Loose Women host Saira Khan had blasted Ant for failing as a parent by telling his son not to show his emotions. Speaking on This Morning he explained that his son was a keen Thai boxer, but that he was trying to teach the little boy to harness his aggression and use it rather than get emotional. When his mum takes him and mummy pampers him and he cries in the ring.

When I take him he does better and he comes out energised and wants to go back in the ring. That's because I teach him to control his emotions. People will take advantage of his weaknesses. I just teach him to control them and not to cry, to hold that emotion to get the job done





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