Antoine Semenyo, a former Bournemouth striker, rejoins his former club on Tuesday with Manchester City, as the Premier League title race intensifies. His thrilling backheel flick, which secured the win, paves the way for a challenging encounter against Arsenal, while Semenyo's arrival further strengthens the City squad's formidable offense.

Antoine Semenyo returns to former club Bournemouth with Manchester City on Tuesday, with the Blues chasing a vital victory in the Premier League title race.

His improvised backheel flick settled the showpiece and now Semenyo and City will head to the south coast aiming to keep up the pressure on Arsenal. The frontman only departed the Vitality Stadium in January, and has lifted two trophies since moving to the Etihad. City have not lost domestically since Semenyo's arrival. Semenyo has joined a City side used to winning, having returned two trophies this term.

The new-look squad will hope to kick on and claim more silverware in the future, regardless of whether they can overhaul Arsenal over the final two matches of the campaign





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Premier League City Bournemouth Semenyo Backheel Flick Imprisoned Overseas Arsenal Challenging Encounter Top-Class Professionals Rejoining Pressure On Arsenal Title Race Intensifies

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