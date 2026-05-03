Anthea Turner Reveals She Was ‘Cancelled’ Before the Term Existed Following Affair

Television presenter Anthea Turner reflects on the career and personal consequences she faced after an affair with her then-married ex-husband, Grant Bovey, and how she feels she was ostracized from the industry long before 'cancel culture' became a common phrase.

Anthea Turner , the well-known television presenter, has spoken candidly about the personal and professional fallout she experienced following an affair with her then-married ex-husband, Grant Bovey , in the late 1990s.

Turner, now 65, revealed she felt 'cancelled' long before the term became commonplace, describing a period where she was effectively ostracized from the television industry after leaving her husband, Radio 1 DJ Peter Powell, for Bovey, who was also married at the time. The affair, which led to both couples divorcing, resulted in Turner being labelled a 'homewrecker' and facing significant public backlash.

She recounts a time of complete professional standstill, stating she 'couldn’t get arrested' in terms of securing work. Turner’s reflections extend beyond the initial scandal. She notes that upon her return to the industry, the landscape had drastically changed, favoring personalities with specific expertise – gardening, cooking, interior design, or natural history – leaving those with a more general presenting background struggling to find opportunities. She felt this shift particularly impacted her career prospects.

Her 15-year marriage to Bovey ultimately ended in divorce in 2015 after she discovered his infidelity with interior designer Zoe de Mallet Morgan, who was significantly younger than him. Despite the pain of this second betrayal, Turner expresses a sense of relief and newfound freedom. She believes the divorce allowed her to rediscover herself and achieve both emotional and professional liberation. She maintains amicable relationships with both her ex-husbands, emphasizing the positive aspects of their past together.

Looking back, Turner acknowledges the series of 'unfortunate events' but maintains she doesn’t regret her marriage to Bovey, cherishing the happy years they shared. She also remains close to Bovey’s three daughters, Amelia, Lily, and Claudia, stating their relationship has remained consistent even after the divorce. Turner’s story is a candid account of navigating public scrutiny, personal heartbreak, and the evolving demands of the television industry.

She emphasizes a forward-looking perspective, choosing to focus on the positive outcomes and lessons learned from her experiences, and highlighting a resilient spirit of survival and reinvention. She previously attempted to explain her behaviour during her marriage to Grant by writing a letter detailing the effects of the menopause, unaware of his ongoing affair





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Anthea Turner Grant Bovey Affair Cancel Culture Television Divorce Celebrity Peter Powell

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