Anthea Turner Spotted in London with Sling Following 'Nightmare' Injury and Reflects on Past Wedding

TV presenter Anthea Turner was seen in London wearing a sling, revealing details of a recent injury sustained after slipping on her pajamas. She also reflected on the extravagant nature of her previous marriage and evolving wedding trends, preferring a more intimate ceremony.

Anthea Turner was spotted in London on Tuesday, sporting a sling, a visible sign of a recent injury she described as a 'nightmare.' The well-known TV presenter, 65, sustained the injury at the end of December when she slipped on her pajama bottoms while running down the stairs. Following the incident, Anthea underwent successful surgery at The Wellington Hospital in London, opting for private healthcare.

Despite the injury and recovery process, she appeared to be in good spirits during her outing, dressed casually in a light blue plaid shirt paired with jeans. She completed her look with brown boots and a simple silver necklace. In March, Anthea shared a series of photos documenting her painful injury and subsequent surgery, revealing that she was recovering at home with a supply of strong painkillers. In a social media post, she shared details of the injury, explaining that what was initially thought to be bursitis turned out to be a torn rotator cuff. She humorously recounted her immediate thoughts after learning the extent of the damage, focusing on how she would manage to blow-dry her hair. She also elaborated on the challenges of everyday tasks when using only her left hand, highlighting difficulties with simple things like putting on socks and tying her hair. \Anthea expressed her gratitude to her fiancé, Mark Armstrong, for his assistance throughout her recovery, as well as to her friends and her doctor. She humorously acknowledged her tendency to be a difficult patient. In her social media update, Anthea mentioned that the sling would need to be worn for three weeks, followed by a dedicated period of rehabilitation to regain strength in her arm. She is now focusing on the recovery period. This outing comes after Anthea shared her thoughts on her own past experiences, the public perception of weddings and her relationship. She had reflected on her infamous 'Flake Gate' wedding during an appearance on Vanessa Feltz's Channel 5 show. This incident refers to her previous marriage to property developer Grant Bovey. Anthea and Mark Armstrong got engaged in September 2019, after a brief two-month romance. Reflecting on her previous lavish wedding in 2000, she noted that she now prefers the idea of a smaller, more intimate ceremony. She reminisced about the extravagant nature of her previous wedding, admitting that the large-scale celebration was not what she truly desired. She also spoke about the backlash she faced due to the promotional tie-in, including posing with a Cadbury's Snowflake bar. \Anthea reflected on the evolving trends in weddings, suggesting that extravagant, 'flash' weddings are becoming less popular. She also touched on the perception of wealth and status, drawing a parallel between elaborate weddings and the display of expensive cars. Her comments on the matter suggest that she has a more pragmatic approach to life now. The former Blue Peter star has been candid about her experience. The incident caused a lot of controversy at the time and contributed to the eventual breakdown of the marriage. She has been very honest and open with her fans and followers. The TV presenter got engaged to businessman Mark Armstrong in September 2019 after a whirlwind two-month romance, but said she now prefers the idea of a smaller ceremony as big 'flash' weddings are falling out of fashion. Anthea was previously married to property developer Grant Bovey, 64, in a lavish 2000 ceremony that sparked backlash after the couple posed while eating Cadbury's Snowflake bars in a promotional tie-in. During a discussion about whether expensive weddings are worth it, she reflected on the extravagant day. She said: 'It was so extravagant, really when I think back now, I do remember thinking'this is not me, I don't really want it to be so big, this was nowhere near what I wanted.' 'But I sort of got bamboozled into the whole thing, and it got bigger and bigger and bigger, and then of course, a chocolate bar was stuffed in my face, and then that was the end of everything. 'But I also think the tanker has turned around with these big flash weddings that we don't think'oh how amazing now', it's like when people have big flash cars, it's like, people with flashiness is actually going out.





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