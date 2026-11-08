Anthony Albanese Defends Decision to Retain Victoria Barracks

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defends the government's choice to keep Victoria Barracks in public hands, dismissing claims of a policy reversal amid fierce cross-party and public opposition.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has firmly rejected accusations that the federal government retreated from its original proposal to sell historic military properties. On Sunday, Albanese clarified that the decision to retain ownership of Victoria Barracks and three other Defence sites was not a policy backtrack but a strategic adjustment to protect national heritage. The Prime Minister stood by the timeline for the broader estate reform program while emphasizing the historical significance of the sites in question.

The Core Decision on Heritage Sites

Under the revised arrangement, the historically significant portions of the four designated locations will remain under public ownership. The Australian War Memorial will assist in interpreting and narrating the military history associated with these lands, ensuring their legacy is preserved for future generations. While the government has excluded outright private sale for these specific heritage-listed areas, it maintains that opportunities for commercial use remain on the table. Officials stated their continued commitment to maximizing community access and heritage protection at Victoria Barracks in Sydney and Melbourne, alongside other properties.

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Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles supported this stance by arguing that maintaining underused facilities was no longer financially justifiable. Marles asserted that it was untenable to spend hundreds of millions of dollars maintaining Defence sites that were not central to the immediate defence of Australia. The government explained that this approach allows resources to be redirected toward the Australian Defence Force while still exploring appropriate commercial and community opportunities for the vacated land.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Opposition

The announcement follows months of intense criticism from veterans, former military commanders, and politicians across the political spectrum. A rally held in October drew significant attention, featuring speakers such as former Prime Ministers Tony Abbott and John Howard, who voiced strong opposition to the sale. NSW Labor MP Marjorie O'Neill, Greens leader David Shoebridge, and independent Wentworth MP Allegra Spender also joined the chorus of critics during this public demonstration. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor welcomed the government's concession regarding the sale but warned that the conflict over Defence assets was far from over.

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Anthony Albanese confronted critics directly, challenging journalists he perceived as disconnected from the site's significance. He noted that many reporters, whom he characterized as living in Sydney's eastern suburbs, had never visited the Paddington location. Albanese emphasized the desire for public access to learn about the Australian Defence Force presence and pay tribute to its history. He dismissed concerns that heritage protections would be compromised, pointing out that the site was already listed and protected under Australian law. He also rejected claims that Victoria Barracks was critical to national security, echoing Marles' assessment that the base was not central to the nation's defence capabilities.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

Despite the abandonment of the outright sale plan for these four heritage sites, the Australian Defence Force will still vacate the properties as originally scheduled. Personnel are set to relocate to other facilities, and the sites will be managed through a divestment process that retains public ownership. The government confirmed that eleven Defence sites have already been transferred to the Department of Finance as part of a broader estate reform program. This structural shift aims to modernize the Defence estate while addressing the financial burden of maintaining unused properties.

Angus Taylor criticized the government's financial management, describing the initial proposal as a revenue-generating grab rather than a genuine modernization effort. He vowed that the Coalition would continue to fight to keep sites like HMAS Penguin, Lancer Barracks, and Irwin Barracks in Defence hands. The government maintains that the current strategy balances fiscal responsibility with heritage preservation, allowing for a sustainable long-term model for these historic locations. The ongoing debate highlights the tension between defense budget efficiencies and the preservation of Australia's military history.