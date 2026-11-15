Anthony Albanese Faces Backlash Over Jollibee Promotion Amid Economic Concerns

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese drew sharp criticism for promoting Jollibee's Australian expansion while citizens struggle with inflation and small business closures.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has come under intense public scrutiny after sharing a promotional video for the Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee, which is set to enter the Australian market. The controversy erupted after the Prime Minister posted a ten-second clip on Sunday while attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila. The video, which featured the mascot bee in a tuxedo delivering chicken, was widely dismissed by netizens as artificial intelligence-generated content.

Public Outrage Over Corporate Promotion

Online comments on the post were overwhelmingly negative, with many Australians questioning why the government would market a foreign multinational corporation while local enterprises face significant challenges. Critics highlighted the struggle of small businesses closing due to rising operational costs, arguing that the Prime Minister should prioritize domestic economic stability over advertising foreign chains. Many users expressed frustration over high inflation, asking when they could afford basic groceries amidst the corporate expansion.

Also read Anthony Albanese and Chris Bowen Joke About Phone Placement at COP31

Details of the Jollibee Franchise Deal

The promotional video marked a significant milestone in the franchise agreement for Jollibee to open thirty-five stores across New South Wales and Victoria over the next five years. Albanese visited the store alongside Jollibee Global President and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong to announce the first two franchise agreements. The chain, known for its fried chicken and spaghetti, currently operates more than one thousand six hundred stores across seventeen countries globally.

Advertisement

Job Creation and Cultural Connections

The Prime Minister defended the deal by emphasizing its potential to create hundreds of jobs in retail, logistics, and product supply for Australian citizens. He noted that the entry of Jollibee would provide a familiar taste of home for the more than four hundred thousand Filipinos born in the country, who represent the fifth-largest diaspora community. Albanese stated that the investment strengthens economic partnerships and highlights the cultural connections that bind Australia and the Philippines together.

Broader Diplomatic and Strategic Context

This commercial announcement occurred alongside major diplomatic developments, as Australia and the Philippines signed a new defense pact to fast-track military cooperation. The agreement updates a decades-old memorandum to bolster deterrence in the region, responding to China's growing military presence in the South China Sea. This signing followed Albanese's attendance at the UN climate summit COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, where he faced separate embarrassment over a crude hot-mic comment regarding mobile phones.