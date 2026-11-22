New Newspoll data reveals Anthony Albanese has been overtaken as preferred Prime Minister by Angus Taylor, with Labor's primary vote tying with One Nation at 27 percent.

Anthony Albanese has lost his standing as the preferred Prime Minister of Australia, falling behind Opposition leader Angus Taylor in a significant shift of voter sentiment. The latest Newspoll, published on Sunday night, highlights a dramatic collapse in support for the Prime Minister while he was attending global summits overseas.

Albanese's net approval rating has plummeted to negative 31 percent, with 64 percent of voters expressing dissatisfaction with his performance and only 33 percent feeling satisfied. In stark contrast, Angus Taylor holds a net approval rating of negative 9 percent, effectively widening the gap between the two leaders.

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Primary Vote Collapse for Labor

The poll data exposes deep structural weaknesses in Labor's base, with the party's primary vote sinking to a historically low 27 percent. This figure ties Labor directly with Pauline Hanson's One Nation, which also sits at 27 percent, marking a rare alignment between the major party and a minor right-wing entity.

Meanwhile, the Coalition has regained some ground, climbing to 22 percent in the primary vote. The Greens secured 14 percent, and other minor parties combined to make up the remaining 10 percent of the vote share surveyed by Newspoll.

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Albanese Trustworthiness Equals Morrison Era

Voter perception of Anthony Albanese's character has deteriorated to levels last seen during the final days of Scott Morrison's government before the 2022 federal election. When asked about specific leadership traits, 42 percent of respondents described Albanese as trustworthy, a figure identical to Morrison's popularity before he was ousted from power.

Furthermore, 53 percent of voters considered the Prime Minister arrogant, a significant liability for any sitting leader. While half of the respondents believed Albanese genuinely cares for people, only 38 percent felt he remained in touch with everyday voters, suggesting a disconnect between the government and the public.

Taylor Leads on Leadership Competence

Angus Taylor outperformed Anthony Albanese across multiple leadership metrics in the Newspoll survey conducted between Monday and Thursday last week. When voters were directly asked who would make the better Prime Minister, 42 percent chose Taylor, narrowly ahead of Albanese's 41 percent.

Taylor also scored higher on perceptions of being a decisive and strong leader, with 46 percent agreeing with that trait compared to 43 percent for Albanese. Pauline Hanson dominated this category with 62 percent, but Taylor's relative strength over Labor's leader is notable for the Opposition.

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G20 Summit Context and Future Implications

Despite these poor domestic polling numbers, Anthony Albanese is scheduled to travel again to the G20 summit in Miami in December. This upcoming international trip comes as cost-of-living and housing pressures continue to weigh heavily on Australian households, potentially complicating his domestic political standing further.

The current political landscape suggests that the Prime Minister faces a challenging path to recovery. With Angus Taylor well ahead on preferred leader metrics and the Coalition gaining momentum, the Albanese government must address voter dissatisfaction urgently to stabilize its position before the next electoral cycle.