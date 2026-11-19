Anthony Joshua becomes a father to a second child, a baby girl, while preparing for his upcoming heavyweight bout against Tyson Fury in Cardiff.

Anthony Joshua has confirmed that he has become a father once again, welcoming a newborn baby girl into his family. The 37-year-old former heavyweight world champion shared the personal milestone alongside his partner, Nicole Osbourne, who is also the mother of his 11-year-old son, JJ.

The couple chose to keep the sex of the baby a surprise throughout the pregnancy, a decision Joshua maintained with pride. The infant arrived on November 14, weighing exactly 5.5 pounds, and remains unnamed as the family continues to deliberate on her future identity.

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New Fatherhood And Parenting Plans

Joshua expressed profound joy at the addition of his daughter, noting that he has no plans to revert to his previous lifestyle habits. He jokingly declared that his days of playing FIFA, riding motorbikes, and using PlayStation are over, anticipating a shift toward more nurturing domestic activities.

The boxer stated his intention to engage fully in the early stages of his daughter's life, including changing diapers and participating in traditional mother-daughter activities. He emphasized that this role offers him a unique opportunity to understand the female experience and support women better.

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Joshua described his daughter as a source of first-hand insight into the power and support systems of women. He highlighted the strong bonds within his family, noting that the mutual support among female relatives has been a significant and admirable aspect of his life.

Battle With Tyson Fury In Cardiff

While celebrating this family expansion, Joshua is currently in Marbella preparing for his highly anticipated heavyweight championship bout against long-time rival Tyson Fury. The main event is scheduled to take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in the early hours of December 12.

Due to his training camp in Spain, Joshua has not yet met his newborn daughter in person. He described their interactions as FaceTime calls with Osbourne, allowing him to see his child remotely while he focuses on the physical and mental demands of the upcoming fight.

Joshua plans to hold his daughter immediately after the conclusion of the Fury match, marking a significant personal milestone tied to the culmination of his professional career preparations. He views this moment as a balance between his professional duty and his personal responsibilities as a father.

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Reflections On Life And Loss

The announcement of his new child follows a period of deep personal grief for Joshua. He recently mourned the loss of his close friends Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, who died in a car crash near Lagos last December. Joshua survived the accident, which occurred just ten days after his victory over Jake Paul.

Joshua revealed that bringing a new life into the world was a conscious decision driven by a desire to ensure his son JJ would not be alone if something were to happen to him. He described the experience as a blessing and a way to honor the preciousness of life following the tragic events in Nigeria.

The boxer spoke emotionally about the crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, where he narrowly escaped major injury by sitting in the back seat. He was admitted to the hospital for minor injuries but has since channeled his grief into his training and family life, dedicating his recent performances to the memory of his late friends.