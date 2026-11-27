London property tycoon Anthony Lyons faces a December 7 deadline for creditors to submit claims as trustees investigate his £460 million fortune collapse and global legal battles.

Property investor Anthony Lyons has received a formal deadline of December 7 for creditors to submit claims for money owed to them. This notice published in the London Gazette marks a critical phase in the winding down of the finances of the former multi-millionaire who was declared bankrupt last year. Trustees appointed to manage his estate are currently working to determine the total value of his outstanding liabilities before any potential distribution of recovered assets can occur.

Asset Liquidation and Financial Mechanisms

The bankruptcy process requires Lyons to undergo a thorough investigation into his financial history to identify all creditors and verify the amounts they are owed. This procedural step is essential for the trustees to establish a clear picture of the debt burden before any funds recovered from his remaining assets can be allocated. The notice serves as a public invitation for all individuals and entities with a financial claim against him to come forward within the specified timeframe.

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Once the claims period concludes, the trustees will likely begin the process of realizing any remaining value from Lyons' portfolio. This involves converting personal and business assets into cash to repay the creditors in a order dictated by insolvency law. The primary focus for the administrators is to ensure that the distribution is handled fairly and transparently among all verified claimants.

High-Value Asset Portfolio and Past Ventures

Lyons previously built a vast fortune estimated at £460 million through high-profile real estate acquisitions. His most notable success came in 2004 when he purchased the Earls Court and Olympia exhibition centres in London for £245 million. He later sold this business venture for a valuation of £380 million, securing a significant profit that cemented his status as a major player in the British property market.

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His portfolio also included luxury personal assets such as a £43 million mansion in Hampstead and a superyacht equipped with a revolving sunbed and a self-playing piano. In 2010, Lyons joined Brett Palos, the stepson of Sir Philip Green, to acquire the O2 shopping and cinema complex in Finchley Road for £92 million. The partnership relocated to the Bahamas, marking a significant shift in his personal and professional residence.

Legal Disputes and Global Debt Challenges

His financial stability began to unravel due to a troubled development project in Northumberland known as Dissington Garden Village. Lyons had personally guaranteed a substantial loan for this venture, which led to a pursuit by Canadian lender Bridging Finance for £26.6 million. He attempted to challenge the bankruptcy proceedings initiated by this debt but ultimately lost a High Court appeal in June, confirming his insolvency status.

Compounding his legal troubles is a ruling from a United States court which has ordered Lyons and one of his companies to pay approximately £175 million. This judgment stems from a failed commercial agreement involving millions of Covid face masks. Lyons has stated that he is appealing the American decision and expressed deep regret over the legal proceedings, noting he would have preferred any alternative to facing the US court system.

Market Impact and Creditor Claims Process

The December 7 deadline represents a pivotal moment for the investors and lenders who extended credit to Lyons during his period of expansion. Creditors are urged to act before the window closes to ensure their claims are recorded in the official bankruptcy records. Failure to submit evidence of debt by this date may result in the exclusion from any future distribution of funds.

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The case highlights the risks associated with high-leverage property investments and personal guarantees in the commercial sector. As trustees finalize their review of the claims, the focus will shift to the valuation and sale of any remaining recoverable assets. The outcome will determine how much of the original £460 million fortune can be returned to those he owes, with the current landscape suggesting significant losses for many creditors.