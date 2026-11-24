Anthony Russell, already serving a whole-life sentence for three murders, admitted murdering Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland in February 2026 and received a second whole-life order.

Anthony Russell, 44, has been given a second whole life jail term for murdering the notorious child-killer Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland near Durham. Russell bludgeoned Huntley, 52, to death with a metal bar at the high security prison in February 2026.

The sentence means Russell has no prospect of release and will die behind bars. Russell was already serving a whole life term with no chance of parole, imposed in March 2022 for raping and murdering a pregnant woman and killing a mother and son in the West Midlands. He admitted Huntley's murder on the second day of his trial at Newcastle Crown Court. The court heard the attack was cold-blooded and planned.

Also read Anthony Russell denies murdering Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland in February

Tension Between Murderers at High Security Prison

Huntley was serving a life sentence at Frankland for murdering Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Soham, Cambridgeshire, in 2002. He and Russell, from Coventry, were both on A-wing and there was tension between the killers, the trial heard. Prison logs recorded two incidents showing that tension. In March 2025 the pair were separated while arguing and shouting threats at each other.

In January, weeks before Huntley's murder, Russell was seen with a black eye which prison guards believed might have been caused by the Soham child-killer. At about 09:00 GMT on 26 February, Russell attacked Huntley in the prison's recycling workshop, repeatedly beating him about the head with a metal bar. Huntley sustained at least six blows to the head. After the fatal attack, Russell told prison staff: Hopefully I've killed him.

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He said he caved Huntley's head in as he was sick of the murderer, who had been getting in my face the last few weeks. CCTV footage released today captures the moments leading up to and following the fatal assault, showing Russell walking through the prison yard while shouting about Huntley's death. A prison guard is recorded telling Russell to shut up, shut up as he continued to vocalize his actions. Russell then added: I'm proud of it.

Manslaughter Plea Changed to Murder by Anthony Russell

Sorry, I'm not, but I am. Russell had admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, claiming he was hearing voices and under the influence of childhood post-traumatic stress disorder when he attacked Huntley. But at the start of the second day of his trial, after prosecutors had opened the case, he changed his plea to murder. The murderer accepted the killing of Huntley was deliberate and planned, his barrister Tyrone Smith KC said.

Russell told prison staff Huntley was a horrible narcissistic person who walks around the wing like he's something big and hard and special, Smith said. Russell felt Huntley was protected by prison guards because of how high profile he was, the court heard, and the child-killer had been even more arrogant and cocky since Russell walked away from an earlier argument.

He told guards he had nothing to lose and was never getting out, so wanted to do the job of murdering Huntley properly, the court heard. Smith said Russell was frank in expressing no remorse towards Huntley, but he apologised to those who witnessed the attack and had to deal with the aftermath.

The judge said it was hardly surprising there would be tension between two such murderers, telling Russell: I'm sure you were able to give as good as you got. The judge declared that Russell faces no prospect of release, ensuring he will die behind bars for this premeditated act of violence. Ahead of sentencing, prosecutor Matthew Bean KC told the court Russell was serving a whole life term for three murders which he admitted committing.

On 21 October 2020, at his flat in Coventry, Russell beat and strangled David Williams, 32, out of jealousy due to the mistaken belief the victim had slept with Russell's girlfriend. Having concealed the body, Russell took his victim's phone and messaged his mother, Julie Williams, in a bid to make her think her son was alive, the court heard.

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Three days later he went to the 58-year-old's flat in Coventry and strangled her because he knew she suspected he had murdered her son. To evade arrest he went to the Leamington Spa area where he met and befriended Nicole McGregor, 31, who was five months pregnant, the court heard. Hours after meeting her on 26 October 2020, he raped and murdered her, Bean said, to stop her reporting what he had done.

The judge emphasized that Russell's actions were not a spontaneous act of passion but a calculated decision to end the life of the man who had destroyed two families. Huntley, who had been serving a whole-life order for the murders of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Soham, had reportedly been bullying Russell, contributing to the tensions that led to the fatal confrontation.

Russell argued that he faced no prospect of release from the high-security jail and was provoked by Huntley's behavior, which he claimed had pushed him to the breaking point. However, the prosecution presented evidence that Russell had planned the attack, using a metal bar to strike Huntley multiple times to ensure his death. The court rejected Russell's attempts to justify the murder as a necessary response to prison conditions or Huntley's conduct.

Legal Experts Highlight Severity of Second Whole Life Order

Legal experts noted that the second whole-life order underscores the severity with which the justice system treats the killing of other prisoners, particularly those serving life sentences for serious crimes. This decision sends a clear message that prison violence will be met with the harshest penalties available under the law, regardless of the victim's own criminal history.

The families of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman have long demanded justice for the crimes committed by Ian Huntley, who was convicted in 2003. Huntley's murder in 2026 has been viewed by many as a complex issue, with some expressing satisfaction that he is dead, while others argue that extrajudicial killing undermines the rule of law. The sentencing of Anthony Russell provides a formal legal closure to this latest chapter in the long saga.

The judge stated that Russell's actions have added another layer of pain to the victims' families, who have had to relive their trauma through the media coverage of Huntley's murder. The second whole-life order ensures that Russell will never walk free, providing a measure of finality and justice that the legal system can offer. This ruling reaffirms the principle that no one is above the law, even within the walls of a maximum-security prison.