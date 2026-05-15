Anthony Skordi Joins EastEnders as a Crime Boss, Causing Trouble and Tension

Actor Anthony Skordi has joined the cast of EastEnders as a crime boss called Russell Delaney, causing trouble for Mark Fowler and escalating tensions within the Mitchell family. The character has been troubling Mark for months and eventually discovers that it was Ravi Gulati who was the police informant. Mark and Ravi have a showdown in the woods, but it comes to an end when Vicki Fowler and the Mitchells arrive. Russell now wants £100,000 from Mark and in upcoming episodes, Mark is bundled into a car. On the morning of Nigel Bates' funeral, Russell demands full payment from Mark's boss, and a tense standoff breaks out between Russell and Sam Mitchell. The Mitchells do their best to try and help Mark and join Nigel's loved ones at the church for the emotional funeral.

Actor Anthony Skordi has joined the cast of EastEnders as a crime boss called Russell Delaney , causing trouble for Mark Fowler and escalating tensions within the Mitchell family.

The character has been troubling Mark for months and eventually discovers that it was Ravi Gulati who was the police informant. Mark and Ravi have a showdown in the woods, but it comes to an end when Vicki Fowler and the Mitchells arrive. Russell now wants £100,000 from Mark and in upcoming episodes, Mark is bundled into a car.

On the morning of Nigel Bates' funeral, Russell demands full payment from Mark's boss, and a tense standoff breaks out between Russell and Sam Mitchell. The Mitchells do their best to try and help Mark and join Nigel's loved ones at the church for the emotional funeral





MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eastenders Anthony Skordi Russell Delaney Mark Fowler Ravi Gulati Nigel Bates Sam Mitchell Grant Mitchell Phil Mitchell Billy Mitchell Kim Medcalf Ross Kemp Steve Mcfadden Alice Haig Paul Bradley

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The reasons F1 title favourite George Russell is on the back footIn his current role of F1 Digital Editor, Lewis is responsible for leading Crash.net's coverage of the F1 world championship, a position he has held since February 2020. Lewis earned promotion to Crash.net's lead F1 writer after just two years of working for the company, having originally joined the team February 2018. In his time at Crash.

Read more »

George Russell snubbed as Bernie Ecclestone names two F1 title contendersIn his current role of F1 Digital Editor, Lewis is responsible for leading Crash.net's coverage of the F1 world championship, a position he has held since February 2020. Lewis earned promotion to Crash.net's lead F1 writer after just two years of working for the company, having originally joined the team February 2018. In his time at Crash.

Read more »

Taylor Russell’s New Hair Is All I Can Think About“As a curly-haired girl whose locks often lean more frizz than defined, seeing Taylor Russell’s dreamy cut is making me seriously consider the Big Chop,” says Riann Phillip.

Read more »

Russell Martin increasingly likely to make Watford move as manager eyes first job since Rangers sacking The inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »