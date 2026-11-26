Anthony Williams found guilty of seven attempted murders after attacking 14 people on an LNER train. Police faces misconduct hearing for prior failures.

Anthony Williams, a 33-year-old man described as marauding, has been convicted of seven counts of attempted murder following a violent attack on a train service. The Cambridge Crown Court delivered this verdict after a five-week trial that examined the chaotic events which unfolded during the Halloween weekend last year. Williams is now legally accountable for the terror he inflicted on passengers traveling between Peterborough and London.

Violent Attack on LNER Service from Doncaster

Williams caused widespread panic and physical harm to 14 people during a rampage that included assaults at various locations. The violence culminated on the evening of November 1 on an LNER service traveling from Doncaster to the capital. Passengers were forced to stampede away from Williams as he moved through the carriage, with many desperately hiding in toilets and under seats to escape his assault. The attacker mumbled about the devil and explicitly warned that everyone was going to die that day, creating an atmosphere of extreme fear among the travelers.

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Extraordinary Courage of Train Staff and Fans

Despite the terror, some individuals displayed remarkable bravery in an attempt to stop the violence. A football fan traveling home from a match and a train worker each tried to tackle the knifeman separately. Both individuals were left with grave injuries during their efforts to protect others and subdue Williams. Their actions highlighted the immediate danger passengers faced and the significant physical risk those who intervened had to endure during the chaotic scene on the train.

Conviction at Cambridge Crown Court After Five-Week Trial

Anthony Williams was officially convicted of seven counts of attempted murder specifically in relation to the injuries sustained by those on the train. The court proceedings addressed the severity of the life-threatening injuries some passengers suffered during the attack. The conviction confirms the judicial system's assessment of the premeditated and dangerous nature of his actions against multiple victims on public transport.

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Gross Misconduct Hearing for Cambridgeshire Police Constables

Questions have arisen regarding whether the rampage could have been prevented if earlier incidents had been handled differently. Two Cambridgeshire police constables are now facing a gross misconduct hearing for failing to properly investigate an allegation that Williams sliced a man's lip with a knife. This prior incident occurred four days before the main events of the Halloween weekend, suggesting potential missed opportunities to stop Williams before he escalated his violence.

Timeline of Terror Between Peterborough and London

The terror campaign began during the Halloween weekend, with Williams causing aggressive incidents at a variety of locations. The span of these incidents extended from Peterborough to London, indicating a sustained period of public disturbance. The failure to intervene effectively after the lip-slashing incident four days prior remains a central point of investigation into police conduct and operational failures during this critical time.