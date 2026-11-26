Anthony Williams was found guilty of attempted murder on an LNER train. A gross misconduct hearing addresses police failures that could have prevented the attacks.

Anthony Williams has been convicted by a jury at Cambridge Crown Court of multiple counts of attempted murder following a violent rampage aboard an LNER train service. The thirty-three-year-old defendant targeted ten passengers on the route from Doncaster to London, creating chaos during the Halloween weekend of last year. This verdict confirms the severity of his actions while opening the door to significant scrutiny regarding previous opportunities to intervene.

Details Of The November Train Attack

On the evening of November 1, Williams boarded an 7.26pm LNER service and unleashed a five-minute attack that left ten individuals with grave injuries. Passengers described stampeding away from the knife-wielding man as he muttered about the devil and warned that everyone was going to die that day. Some victims attempted to hide in toilets or under seats to escape the violence.

Also read Anthony Williams Found Guilty of Attempting to Murder 14 People Including 10 on LNER Train

The chaos reached its peak when the train driver diverted the service to Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire. Armed police subsequently tasered Williams on the platform, ending the incident. Before the trial concluded, the court heard details of his erratic behavior and the specific injuries sustained by those who tried to defend themselves.

Police Misconduct And Investigative Failures

Two Cambridgeshire constables are currently facing a gross misconduct hearing for failing to properly investigate an allegation that Williams injured a man with a knife just days before the main incident. On September 27, electrician Ricky Butcher reported a cut lip to police in Peterborough. The case was closed two days later with insufficient evidence, a decision now under intense review.

Advertisement

The Independent Office for Police Conduct revealed that one officer allegedly failed to conduct appropriate enquiries. The second officer is alleged to have concealed this failure by recording inaccurate information in the official crime report. Both incidents involving Williams at a barber shop and on a train prior to the mass stabbing were reported, but officers arrived too late to prevent the escalation.

Victim Accounts And Physical Injuries

Raza Aslam, a forty-five-year-old victim, told reporters that there were many missed opportunities to stop Williams and that the situation should have been taken more seriously. Samir Zitouni, a forty-eight-year-old LNER crew member, built a defensive blockade to slow the defendant down. He was subjected to a prolonged and brutal attack while waving a pan, resulting in life-threatening injuries including partially collapsed lungs and damage to his spleen.

Stephen Crean, aged sixty-one, was stabbed in the head, back, fingers, and hip after urging passengers to shut the buffet car door. Williams questioned him directly about wanting to die before inflicting the wounds. Other victims included a fourteen-year-old boy stabbed on a bridge in Peterborough and a seventeen-year-old boy slashed on a Docklands Light Railway service in east London.

Medical Context And Sentencing Plan

Prosecution and defense psychiatrists agreed that Williams retained the capacity to form intent, meaning the defense of insanity was not met. Although his schizophrenia was diagnosed long before the attacks, Williams had stopped taking his medication days prior and suffered from paranoid delusions. He swigged fortified tonic wine throughout his storm of violence.

Advertisement

NHS England announced it will hold an independent investigation into the healthcare provided to Williams. He will remain at Rampton high-security psychiatric hospital in Nottinghamshire while awaiting sentencing in February. Mr Justice Calver KC paid tribute to the victims and their families for their strength and dignity during the five-week trial.