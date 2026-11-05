Anthony Williams Trial: Injured Passenger Claims Dog Stopped LNER Stabber

Cambridge Crown Court hears testimony from Scott Green, who says his dog Poppy scared off Anthony Williams during the November 1 LNER stabbing attack.

Anthony Williams is currently standing trial at Cambridge Crown Court, facing 14 counts of attempted murder related to a mass stabbing incident that occurred on a London-bound LNER train on November 1 last year.

Scott Green, a passenger who was injured during the attack, testified that his cockapoo, Poppy, inadvertently saved his life by going into attack mode, which frightened the assailant away from carriage H.

Also read Sir Anthony Hopkins, 88, looks fit and healthy on set of new movie

Key Testimony From Scott Green

Green stated that he was sitting in a window seat with earphones in when he noticed other passengers running down the train aisle toward him.

He explained that Williams entered his carriage and initially attacked him before Green realized he was holding a knife.

Advertisement

The victim described attempting to kick and punch the larger assailant, but noted that his punches came over the top of Williams' body.

Green tried to grab the knife but released it due to its sharpness, then yelled as Poppy jumped up and began barking aggressively on his lap.

He believed the dog startled Williams, who then fled the scene, leaving Green with bleeding hands and no immediate knowledge of other wounds.

Details Of The Cambridge Crown Court Proceedings

Thirty-three-year-old Williams denies attempting to murder ten people on the train stopped in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on November 1.

He also faces charges for the attempted murders of three individuals in Peterborough on October 31 and a 17-year-old boy at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London early on November 1.

Advertisement

Mr Justice Calver instructed the jury that the fact Williams carried out the attacks is not disputed, but they must determine if he intended to kill.

Witness Accounts Of Chaos And Fear

Passenger Kevin Deely recalled shouting at Williams, telling him he did not have to commit violence, while trying to shield a woman nearby.

Deely threw luggage to block the attacker and helped an elderly man named Dave, who was stabbed, escape the carriage.

Jonathan Gjoshe, stabbed in carriage J, told the court he asked hospital staff if he was going to die after being drenched in blood.

Sachin Balakrishnan, also in carriage J, described seeing a man with a big knife saying nothing meaningful before fleeing as he felt hit on the sides.

Green later recounted fleeing to a toilet where a woman helped hide him, noting Williams had a soulless, deadpan expression with no reaction during the assault.