Anthony Williams Trial: Isaiah Idris Recalls Halloween Knife Attack

Isaiah Idris testifies against Anthony Williams during the trial for a Halloween knife rampage. Details emerge of the stabbing at Pontoon Dock and prior incidents involving terrified passengers.

Isaiah Idris provided harrowing testimony at Cambridge Crown Court regarding his victimization by Anthony Williams during a series of violent incidents that shocked the United Kingdom last Halloween. The teenager, now 18, described the precise moments he was slashed in the face and hand by Williams, a 33-year-old attacker who faced 14 charges of attempted murder stemming from a weekend rampage.

The Pontoon Dock Stabbing Sequence

Idris recounted his experience traveling on a Docklands Light Railway service in London with friends after visiting Thorpe Park in Surrey on October 31. As the train departed from West Silvertown station in east London, Williams drew a knife, causing terrified passengers to flee and scream in panic. The incident occurred in the early hours of November 1, making Idris the fourth person targeted by Williams during that specific evening and morning period.

Also read Gabby Williams Leads Golden State Valkyries to First WNBA Title in Game 7

Idris told the jury that he was initially unaware he had been injured until a woman nearby alerted him to the blood dripping from his face. He described hiding behind an adult passenger as Williams approached him, pointing the blade at his chest and asking if he was in a dispute with the devil. When Idris denied any conflict, Williams struck him again, prompting the teenager to block the blows with his hands, which resulted in further injuries.

Witness Accounts of Erratic Behavior

Other passengers provided context regarding Williams' behavior prior to the physical assaults. Ethan Daniels, a passenger on a separate train journey from Peterborough to London, observed Williams acting erratically while listening to Halloween music from his mobile device. Daniels noted that Williams muttered phrases like "I'm the baddest" and repeatedly reached for a bag while claiming he was going to do something, before discarding it and saying he could not.

Advertisement

Keirah Lee-Oakman, another witness, contacted British Transport Police due to severe concern over Williams' conduct on the train. She described him stumbling about, seemingly lost in his own world, and uttering aggressive words such as "boom" and "power." Officers had identified a suspect on the tracks at Stevenage railway station but were unable to pursue him due to the immediate danger posed by passing trains.

Prior Violence at Peterborough Barbers

Court proceedings also included evidence of an earlier attack at Ritzy Barbers in Peterborough, where Williams entered the premises wielding a knife removed from a black rucksack. Customers scattered to the rear of the shop as Williams moved through the space. Filomena Campanaro, whose family rents the property, stated she immediately called the police after seeing CCTV footage that showed Williams behaving aggressively outside the shop.

Williams appeared in court via videolink from Rampton Hospital in Peterborough. He currently denies the charges of attempted murder but admits to 12 counts of wounding with intent and two counts of attempted wounding with intent. The trial continues as the jury reviews the timeline of attacks that began the previous evening and culminated in the violence on the railway network.