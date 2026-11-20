Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark's paper wealth exceeds $27 billion after the AI company's historic IPO. A former editor reveals he advised Clark against leaving Bloomberg for OpenAI in 2016, calling it a bad decision that ultimately paid off massively.

Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark has achieved billionaire status with a paper wealth exceeding $27 billion following the company's historic debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The massive valuation occurred yesterday during the initial public offering, marking the largest IPO in history and surpassing SpaceX. Clark, a prominent figure in the artificial intelligence sector, saw his stake in the maker of the Claude AI tool reach unprecedented heights as the company traded above $2 trillion in value.

Former Editor Warned Against Leaving Bloomberg

Alastair Barr, a former editor at Bloomberg, disclosed that he explicitly advised Jack Clark to remain at his journalism position in San Francisco rather than joining OpenAI ten years ago. In 2016, Barr regarded the move as a poor career choice, noting that OpenAI was then merely a small research lab with uncertain financial stability. Clark was covering Google and artificial intelligence for Bloomberg at the time, and Barr urged him to stay and cover Google's data center operations to make his own life easier.

Also read How ex-Metro man Jack Clark became tech multibillionaire worth $18,000,000,000

Barr explained that the conversation happened during a walk, a moment he recalled as usually indicating bad news from an employee. He pointed out that Elon Musk had offered to give OpenAI $1 billion but had not yet transferred the funds, adding to the uncertainty of joining the fledgling company. Despite Barr's warnings and his success as a reporter, Clark left Bloomberg to work in strategy and communications for OpenAI.

Clark's Path From Journalist to AI Leader

Jack Clark transitioned from a technology journalist at ZDNET and Bloomberg to a key executive at OpenAI, eventually becoming its policy director. He was one of seven employees who departed OpenAI in 2021 to establish Anthropic, a decision that has now yielded extraordinary financial results for him and his co-founders. Rupert Goodwins, a technology journalist who hired Clark at ZDNET in 2010, described him as the anti-tech bro who completely understands the ethics of his work.

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Goodwins noted that he did not see early hints of Clark's massive success in the business side of artificial intelligence. Clark was clearly destined to be a successful journalist, and Goodwins was sad to lose him to a rival when he moved to the United States. It was only after Clark joined OpenAI that Goodwins realized the potential trajectory of the AI industry, especially when Clark answered a phone call from Elon Musk during a casual drink in King's Cross.

Historic IPO Surpasses Valuation Records

Anthropic's stock debut in New York yesterday resulted in shares closing up 17 percent at $97.17, holding much of the initial gains from trading. The company's valuation briefly exceeded $2 trillion, solidifying its position as the most valuable initial public offering ever recorded. This financial milestone eclipsed previous records held by companies like SpaceX, marking a significant moment in the tech market.

The flotation has made Jack Clark one of the richest Britons, with a paper wealth of over £20 billion. His co-founders have also seen their stakes in the company reach up to $27 billion each. The success of the IPO highlights the immense market confidence in artificial intelligence and the specific contributions of Clark and his team in developing the Claude AI tool.