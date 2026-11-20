Levent Alpoge asserts that Anthropic's Claude model helped solve the Riemann hypothesis, coinciding with the company's historic stock market launch and raising major verification questions.

Levent Alpoge, a technical employee at Anthropic, announced on his personal website that he successfully solved the Riemann hypothesis with assistance from the company's AI chatbot, Claude. The mathematician revealed this milestone shortly after Anthropic became a publicly traded company, creating a headline-grabbing convergence of academic breakthrough and financial debut. Alpoge, a Turkish-American mathematician who has pursued this problem since his student days, stated that Claude significantly accelerated the final stages of the proof process.

Claude Model Execution and Verification Method

Alpoge detailed that the collaborative effort culminated on a Sunday evening, describing the AI model's performance as exceptional compared to previous interactions. He noted that while he guided the logical framework toward the correct analogies, Claude executed the complex calculations with superior speed and precision. The resulting solution is voluminous, spanning approximately 250,000 pages, which renders it unreadable for human scrutiny in traditional text format.

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To ensure the mathematical integrity of this massive output, Alpoge released the proof in Lean, a formal language used for computer-assisted proof verification. This method allows algorithms to rigorously check every step of the logic without relying on human interpretation of a lengthy document. Alpoge explicitly rejected publishing the raw text, calling it an inappropriate and massive travesty of slop that could not be responsibly reviewed by the community.

Stock Launch Timing and Corporate Strategy

The announcement was strategically timed to occur just after Anthropic completed its initial public offering on Wednesday. The company sold 908 million shares at a price of $83 per share, raising an unprecedented $81 billion in the process. CEO Dario Amodei rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq at 9:30 am, marking the start of trading under the ticker symbol ANT. Alpoge admitted to discussing the timing with Amodei, acknowledging that the coincidence appeared cynical to observers.

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Despite the apparent commercial benefit of attaching a historic mathematical achievement to the IPO day, Alpoge insisted the delay was due to the completion date of the work rather than corporate maneuvering. He expressed regret that he could not have finished the project earlier to decouple the two events. The mathematician emphasized that he could not wait any longer to share the results, regardless of the financial implications for his employer.

Riemann Hypothesis Context and Global Competition

The Riemann hypothesis, proposed in 1859, concerns the distribution of prime numbers and has remained one of the most elusive challenges in mathematics for nearly 170 years. It was designated as one of the seven Millennium Prize Problems by the Clay Mathematics Institute in 2000, highlighting its difficulty and importance. Solving it would represent a monumental shift in the field, particularly if AI plays a central role in the discovery.

If verified, Alpoge's solution would mark the second Millennium Prize Problem solved with significant AI involvement. An OpenAI model previously claimed a proof for the Navier-Stokes equation in September, sparking intense debate within the academic community. While some researchers have hailed OpenAI's contribution as historic, others have warned that such rapid AI-generated proofs could destabilize traditional mathematical validation processes.

Academic Reaction and Future Implications

Alpoge extended his gratitude to competitors, specifically praising OpenAI for the positive influence of its researchers on the broader mathematical landscape. He acknowledged that the intellectual environment fostered by rival companies contributed to the current state of artificial intelligence capabilities. The release of the 250,000-page proof will now require years of rigorous verification by independent mathematicians to confirm its correctness.

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The mathematical community remains divided on the acceptability of AI-generated proofs that exceed human comprehension. Critics argue that a proof must be understood, not just verified by machines, to be truly valid within the discipline. The coming months will likely see intense scrutiny as experts attempt to dissect the Lean formalization and determine if the Riemann hypothesis has finally been resolved.