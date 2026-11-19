Anthropic completed the largest initial public offering in history, raising $81 billion and opening on the Nasdaq at $111.50 per share, up 34 percent from its $83 offer price, giving the AI company a market value above $2 trillion.

Anthropic opened for trading this morning on the Nasdaq stock exchange, completing the largest initial public offering in history and marking the stunning market debut of the world's leading artificial intelligence company.

The company raised an unprecedented $81 billion in its IPO, eclipsing Elon Musk's SpaceX float in June to become the biggest stock market debut of all time. CEO Dario Amodei rang the Nasdaq opening bell at 9:30am to mark the occasion, as his company began trading under the ticker ANT.

Also read Anthropic to Launch Historic AI IPO with $1.4 Trillion Valuation

Anthropic Shares Surge on Nasdaq Debut

Shares opened at $111.50, 34 percent above the $83 IPO pricing level, stunning Wall Street and giving the company a total market cap of more than $2 trillion, or about £1.52 trillion. The maker of the Claude artificial intelligence tool had earlier priced its shares at $83 each, already up from an original level of $70 to $78.

Anthropic's total fundraising will be boosted further by plans to raise $26 billion, or £19.6 billion, in a private stock placement with other tech firms such as Nvidia, Microsoft and Google. All in, the $107 billion fundraising, or £80.6 billion, will smash the comparable $86 billion record, or £64.8 billion, set by SpaceX.

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In addition, as a public benefit corporation Anthropic allocated 5 percent of its shares to a dedicated fund aimed at supporting the responsible development of AI. Co-founders Dario Amodei and his younger sister, Daniela Amodei, left senior leadership roles at OpenAI in late 2020 to launch Anthropic with five other former colleagues in 2021.

Anthropic Co Founders Amass Massive Wealth

In addition to the Amodei siblings, the other five co-founders are chief compute officer Tom Brown, research director Jack Clark, chief science officer Jared Kaplan, chief architect Sam McCandlish and Chris Olah, who leads interpretability research efforts. The seven co-founders each sold 3.4 million shares in the IPO, according to the company's filings, leaving them owning from 237 to 241 million shares in the company, worth a total of around $26 billion each.

Chief executive Dario Amodei and his six co-founders, including sister and Anthropic president Daniela Amodei, watched their stakes in the business reach as much as $27 billion each. Co-founder Jack Clark, a former technology reporter, will become one of the wealthiest Britons as a result. Approximately 5,300 Anthropic employees own equity grants that will be worth tens of billions of dollars once their lockup periods expire.

Around 1,000 early hires own stock grants worth $100 million or more apiece, while thousands of newer hires hold smaller packages averaging around $20 million each. All in all, the company's employees hold around $216 billion in stock at the IPO price, with another $160 billion reserved for future hires.

Ashton Kutcher's venture capital firm Sound Ventures invested $435 million in Anthropic back in 2023, when the company was valued around $5 billion, and after the IPO the firm's position is worth around $7 billion, firmly establishing Kutcher as a billionaire. Ahead of ringing the traditional bell to start the day's trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Mr Amodei said he co-founded the AI tech giant for the benefit of humankind.

He said the founders wanted to create technology that could help cure diseases and make scientific breakthroughs, adding: We believe that the most powerful technology of our time should be built for the benefit of humankind. He and his sister lost their father to a disease that just a few years later became curable, he said, adding that their vision was for AI to help provide intelligence that could, among other uses, speed up medical advances.

Anthropic Founders Push Responsible AI Development

Sufficiently powerful AI could compress a century of scientific and medical progress into a decade, he said. Daniela Amodei addressed criticisms of AI, saying to those who are critical of the tech: This technology needs you. Intelligence is now something humans can build. Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at the Wealth Club, said: Anthropic investors have bought in at a high-stakes moment, and we are highly unlikely to see an IPO of this magnitude for a very long time.

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Even though shares have popped on the first day of trading, the weeks and months ahead are still likely to be laden with volatility. As far as accounting standards are concerned, it is still loss-making, meaning its value cannot be easily quantified using standard metrics like price-to-earnings ratios. Gavin Ezekowitz, CIO and co-founder of BFA Global Investors, told the Daily Mail: In many respects, this IPO may mark a turning point in the AI space.

We may be now moving to a phase where the true value is measured in the outcomes from all that compute. The IPO leaves many questioning what happened to OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, which has struggled to get its own market debut in order over recent months.

Nic Puckrin, markets expert and former Goldman Sachs analyst, told the Daily Mail: Whatever you think about the IPO today, OpenAI's loss to Anthropic will be studied, and Anthropic is dominating in nearly every financial metric. In its investment prospectus, Anthropic wrote that We believe that AI is one of the most consequential technologies in human history.

The company believes it could rapidly accelerate scientific innovation, greatly increase economic growth rates, bring cures for major diseases within reach and solve problems that have resisted generations of human effort. The prospectus said AI has the potential to improve the quality of human life, including potentially curing diseases that have plagued humanity for millennia, including cancer, Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, rare genetic diseases and the major infectious diseases.

Anthropic Warns Of Catastrophic AI Risks

But the same document offers a stark warning: Sufficiently advanced AI systems could pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity. It also acknowledged narratives surrounding the potential adverse societal impacts of AI, including that AI may displace or eliminate jobs, may be misused or otherwise cause harm, and may pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity.

In a video posted earlier this week, one Anthropic researcher warned that AI would likely leave pretty much all humans on Earth permanently unemployable and dependent on government welfare. Tao Lin, who works on safeguards for Anthropic's Claude models, said in an interview with Palisade Research that he expects broadly superhuman AI in almost every field by around the end of 2027.

The debut comes amid a backdrop of tech outages and software blackouts that have sewn chaos throughout the US and around the world over recent days, as many commentators have sought to blame AI platforms as a prime suspect, without much evidence. But today is Anthropic's day, as the company's shares opened at $111.50, 34 percent above the $83 IPO pricing level.