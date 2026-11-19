Anthropic has priced its shares at 83 dollars each and raised 81 billion dollars in its IPO, with total fundraising of 107 billion dollars, making it the biggest stock market debut of all time.

Anthropic has made its record-smashing stock market debut on Wall Street with a 1.5 trillion dollar (1.1 trillion pound) valuation, the biggest stock market debut of all time.

Anthropic Prices Shares Above Expectations

The maker of the Claude artificial intelligence tool priced its shares at 83 dollars (62.52 pounds) each, having originally set a level of 70 to 78 dollars (53 to 59 pounds). The shares were admitted to the market for trading at 2.30pm UK time under the ticker ANT on the Nasdaq. Official trading will take some time to kick off following an auction process to smooth out volatility.

Also read Anthropic to Launch Historic AI IPO with $1.4 Trillion Valuation

With 980 million shares sold under the offering, more than the 825 million initially expected, Anthropic is raising 81 billion dollars (61 billion pounds). The IPO eclipses Elon Musk's bumper SpaceX float in June. Anthropic's total fundraising will be boosted further by plans to raise 26 billion dollars (19.6 billion pounds) in a private placement from the likes of Nvidia, Microsoft and Google.

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CEO Highlights Humanitarian AI Vision

All in, the fundraising of 107 billion dollars (80.6 billion pounds) will smash the comparable previous 86 billion dollar (64.8 billion pounds) record set by SpaceX. Ahead of ringing the bell in New York City to signal trading has begun, chief executive Dario Amodei said he co-founded the AI tech giant for the benefit of humankind. He and his co-founders, including sister and Anthropic president Daniela Amodei, wanted to create technology that could help cure diseases and make scientific breakthroughs.

He said: We believe that the most powerful technology of our time should be built for the benefit of humankind. He and his sister lost their father to a disease that just a few years later became curable, he said, adding that their vision was for AI to help provide intelligence that could speed up medical advances. Sufficiently powerful AI could compress a century of scientific and medical progress into a decade, he said.

But he added: We have always been honest that this technology has very real risks. With the right choices, these risks are avoidable and we can avoid them, he said. Daniela Amodei also addressed criticisms of AI, saying to those who are critical of the tech: This technology needs you. Not your trust, not your use, but your voice.

The end of the story is not written yet. Intelligence is now something humans can build. In its IPO prospectus, Anthropic said it believes AI is one of the most consequential technologies in human history, with the potential to improve the quality of human life. This includes accelerating scientific innovation and potentially curing diseases that have plagued humanity for millennia, including cancer, Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, rare genetic diseases and the major infectious diseases, according to the document.

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Investment Strategist Notes Tech Optimism

But it also highlighted the risks associated with the technology, acknowledging narratives surrounding the potential adverse societal impacts of AI, including that AI may displace or eliminate jobs, may be misused or otherwise cause harm, and may pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity. Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at the Wealth Club, said: The swell of enthusiasm around Anthropic's stock market debut is creating a rising tide of optimism towards big tech.

With the IPO reportedly up to 10 times oversubscribed and the offer price coming in at 83 dollars, above initial expectations, demand appears to be running hot. The Nasdaq is set for a strong start to trading, with appetite seemingly returning for US technology giants. Even beleaguered chip giant Nvidia looks set to claw back some ground.

Warnings Persist Over AI Bubble Risks

But worries over the AI bubble bursting remain at the fore, with mammoth valuations of AI firms leading many to worry of a sharp correction on the horizon. Ms Streeter added: For now, investors are being pulled in two directions. The prospect of an AI windfall is fuelling a fresh rush into US technology stocks, but the enormous sums being committed to the race, alongside intensifying geopolitical tensions, are a reminder that this is far from a one-way bet.

Anthropic may be giving the market a fresh shot of adrenaline, but it has not made the underlying risks disappear.