Danny Tommo pleads guilty to criminal damage after slashing migrant dinghy in Channel

Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, changed his plea to guilty on a criminal damage charge after slashing a migrant dinghy with a knife in the English Channel. He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court via video link from prison.

Activist Danny Tommo has pleaded guilty to criminal damage after slashing a migrant dinghy with a knife in the English Channel. The 37-year-old, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, changed his plea to the single charge when he appeared via video link from prison at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday.

A court previously heard Thomas had taken a boat into the English Channel and observed the migrant occupants of a dinghy being assisted by the RNLI, Border Force and the French Coastguard. He admitted using a knife on the dinghy, which had French personnel on board, according to the earlier evidence. Prosecutor Kevin Lucie told Basingstoke Magistrates' Court in September the defendant instructed his boat to be steered towards the empty Rib that was adrift.

Also read Activist Danny Tommo Pleads Guilty to Slashing Migrant Dinghy

Danny Tommo Slashes Migrant Dinghy With Knife

Thomas then armed himself with a knife as rescue crews also approached the dinghy and a Frenchman boarded from a rescue vessel. After slashing the boat with the knife, Thomas could be heard saying: 'This is what needs to happen to everyone in these boats. Right, you're on English territory, This is England, this is not France anymore.

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' The remarks were recounted during an earlier hearing. Mr Lucie said that the cost of the damage to the vessel was unknown to be above or below £5,000 because the boat had been taken back to France. At the hearing on Thursday, Thomas, whose address was withheld by the court at a previous hearing, reiterated his plea of not guilty to failing to disclose the PIN to his phone to police.

Thomas Changes Plea to Guilty for Criminal Damage

That charge falls under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000. He appeared via video link from prison for the latest hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court. Thomas had initially denied the criminal damage charge before changing his plea to guilty on Thursday. The case relates to an incident in the English Channel in which a migrant dinghy was damaged.

The court heard that the occupants of the dinghy were being assisted by the RNLI, Border Force and the French Coastguard at the time. Thomas took a boat into the Channel and approached the scene before slashing the dinghy with a knife. The prosecution said the empty Rib was adrift when Thomas directed his boat towards it. A Frenchman had boarded from a rescue vessel as rescue crews approached.

Thomas then used a knife on the dinghy, which had French personnel on board, he admitted in court. After the slashing, Thomas made comments that were heard by others. He said that what he did was what needs to happen to everyone in these boats. He also claimed the migrants were on English territory and that it was England, not France anymore.

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The cost of repairing the damage to the vessel remains unclear. Prosecutor Kevin Lucie told Basingstoke Magistrates' Court in September that it was not known whether the damage exceeded £5,000 because the boat had been taken back to France. Thomas, 37, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday via video link from prison. He changed his plea to guilty on the single charge of criminal damage.

Defendant Continues to Deny Phone PIN Charge

He continued to deny a separate charge of failing to disclose the PIN to his phone to police under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000. His address was withheld by the court at a previous hearing. The case has been adjourned for further proceedings. Thomas had taken a boat into the English Channel and observed the migrant occupants of a dinghy being assisted by the RNLI, Border Force and the French Coastguard, the court heard.

The judge and court officials will now consider the next steps in the case. Thomas remains in custody. The guilty plea to criminal damage was entered at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday after he initially denied the charge.