Anti-Migrant Violence in Belfast: Innocent Families Targeted, Homes Torched, and Arrest Made

Innocent families in Belfast have been targeted in a wave of anti-migrant violence, with houses, cars, a bus, and a supermarket set alight. A Sudanese asylum seeker has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, while several families have been left homeless. The violence has also affected other parts of Northern Ireland, with a Romanian-owned takeaway in Portadown looted and set alight.

Innocent families today told of falling victim to last night's wave of anti-migrant violence in Belfast , as the city braces for further anarchy. Houses, cars, a bus, and a supermarket were set alight as parts of the city descended into chaos, with claims non-white residents were deliberately targeted.

A two-month-old baby was among those rescued from the rioters, while several families have been left homeless after their houses were torched. It followed the arrest of 30-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker Hadi Alodid, who has been charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, who lost his left eye. He was also charged with threats to kill an NHS radiographer while he was being treated in hospital after the attack, as well as possession of a knife.

Bus and train services were cancelled today and some schools and businesses closed early in anticipation of further violence tonight despite calls for calm. Footage emerged showing thugs smashing the windows of a house using a bin and a plank of wood.

Among those targeted were an African family who have lived in Belfast for 20 years but had to move after their windows were smashed, and a Ukrainian teenager who was forced to flee after her family's front door caught fire. In the east of the city, Lendrick Road was swallowed up by flames.

Jamie Corry, who has lived there for 13 years, watched in horror as his house was 'completely' destroyed by thugs, alongside 'sentimental' items belonging to his late father.

'I came out that door and I told them: ''This is my property, this is my property here,'' and then they started to light the red car up,' he said. 'So once I saw the flames starting to get bigger and bigger, I moved away from my property, I moved down the street there and watched it all.

The next minute the cars started to explode, the doors started smoking, the windows started melting, and the next thing the house was going to go up on fire.

' Congolese man Anselme Shima, who lives nearby with his wife, two sons and daughter, fears his family could be next to be targeted. He said: 'It's just a terrifying moment, we don't know what to do. I'm scared. Seeing this, I'm wondering if I'm next.

If this happened (again), is my house the next to be attacked? I don't know.

' Today, Mr Ogilvie's family said they were 'completely devastated' by the attack but said unrest was 'not welcome'.

Burnt-out cars and houses pictured today on Lendrick Street A picture of Lendrick Street in east Belfast as it was engulfed in flames Congolese man Anselme Shima, who lives nearby, feels his family could be targeted Footage has emerged showing thugs smashing the front window of a house A 30-year-old man described by police as a Sudanese asylum seeker granted indefinite leave to remain was charged with attempted murder and will today appear in court Stephen Ogilvie was named locally as the victim of Monday night's attack In a statement posted on the Facebook page of DUP MLA Phillip Brett, they said: 'We want to say a profound thank you to the local people who bravely stepped in during the attack.

'We are aware of the tensions and talk of protests following this incident. We want to make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome, and peaceful protest is the only way forward.

'We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country, including in our healthcare system and hospitality sector and we depend on them to make our country work. ' Naomi Long, Northern Ireland's Justice Minister, said some families with young children have been left homeless after their homes were destroyed.

'It is just obscene that last night there were young children who had nothing to do with the attack in north Belfast, young families who had nothing to do with the attack in north Belfast, were left homeless, who lost everything because of what happened the night before,' she told BBC Radio Ulster. 'Yet they are completely innocent, and it's completely unacceptable, frankly, what has been done to them.

' Violence also hit the town of Portadown in County Armagh, where a Romanian-owned takeaway was looted and set alight. Constantin Alin Fechete, owner of Kebabs, Pizza and Indian Takeaway, said the attack amounted to 'racism' and asked why ordinary people were being 'punished'.

'Vandals smashed up the windows of my shop last night and stole things too,' he told the Belfast Telegraph. 'This is racism for sure and it's not nice. 'Friends of mine who live on Thomas Street had their homes damaged. We don't deserve this, I've tried to give something to this community.

I'm really worried my wife and children will get caught up in this too.

' In Ballyclare, County Antrim the windows of Imaj Turkish Barbers were smashed in. Its owner, Ozer Soysuren, has vowed not to leave the town and said locals helped clear up the damag





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Belfast Anti-Migrant Violence Violence Arrest Charged Attempted Murder Threats To Kill Possession Of A Knife Homes Torched Families Left Homeless African Family Ukrainian Teenager Romanian-Owned Takeaway Racism Punished Community Peaceful Protest Unrest Not Welcome

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