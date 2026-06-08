Anti-police protesters gather outside Southampton police station to demonstrate against Henry Nowak's treatment

Protesters gathered outside Portswood Police Station in Southampton to demonstrate against the treatment of Henry Nowak in his dying moments. The protesters chanted 'I can't breathe' and took the knee as a mark of respect to Henry. The demonstration was announced on social media only hours before it began, and protesters came from across Southampton to show their support. The unrest came in response to the release of footage from a police bodycam that showed officers handcuffing Henry and reading his rights as he tried to tell them he had been stabbed.

Anti-police protesters gathered outside Portswood Police Station in Southampton to demonstrate against the treatment of Henry Nowak in his dying moments. Protesters took the knee and chanted 'I can't breathe' as they vented anger at the ' two-tier policing ' they believe Henry was subjected to.

The 18-year-old student was placed in handcuffs as he lay dying on the ground after being stabbed by Vickrum Digwa with a ceremonial religious sword. The demonstration was announced on social media only hours before it began, and protesters came from across Southampton to show their support. Some protesters got down on one knee as a mark of respect to Henry, and his dying words were chanted by the crowd.

Police officers at the scene were met with hostility, with cries of 'shame on you' and 'no peace, no justice' heard. A previous protest on Tuesday descended into clashes between police and protesters, with 14 later charged with causing violent disorder. A makeshift memorial has been set up outside the police station, with signs reading 'End two-tier policing, end two-tier justice' and 'Never forget Henry Nowak' alongside bouquets of flowers and pictures of Henry.

The crowd on Sunday evening waved St George's crosses and Union Jacks, as well as placards bearing messages such as 'Justice for Henry'. Some of the group addressed speeches to the crowd, in which they accused the police of treating people differently based on ethnicity and religion. The protests in Southampton followed the murder of Henry Nowak in December last year, and Vickrum Digwa was jailed for a minimum of 21 years after he stabbed Henry to death.

The unrest came in response to the release of footage from a police bodycam that showed officers handcuffing Henry and reading his rights as he tried to tell them he had been stabbed. The arresting officer was heard to say 'I don't think you have, mate,' while turning Henry onto his side.

The case has since become the focus of a political row, with Sir Keir Starmer urging politicians to respect the wishes of the teenager's family and not use the tragedy to inflame tensions. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police is now the subject of an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), while Chief Constable Alexis Boon has publicly apologised to Henry's family.

The release of CCTV and body-worn camera footage has attracted international attention, with the US State Department commenting on the case and calling for what it described as 'two-tiered policing' to be rejected in western countries





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Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Portswood Police Station Southampton Two-Tier Policing

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