Anti-Racism Rally in Glasgow Disrupted by Masked Far-Right Group

A large anti-racism rally in Glasgow was disrupted by a masked far-right group, leading to clashes with police. The event, marked by a Nazi salute and attempts to break through police lines, resulted in one arrest and several dispersal orders. Authorities condemned the violence and linked it to recent racist disorder in Belfast.

An anti-racism rally held in Glasgow on Saturday was disrupted by a masked group, leading to clashes with police and tense scenes on one of the city's busiest shopping streets.

Thousands of campaigners had gathered to march along Buchanan Street in the city centre, a demonstration organized to promote unity and condemn racism. Their march was met by several dozen individuals associated with far-right movements, who attempted to confront the peaceful assembly. The presence of this masked group, some waving Israeli and Union flags, created a volatile atmosphere.

They were initially separated from the main rally by barriers and a line of Police Scotland officers, but there were repeated attempts to break through the police cordon. According to Police Scotland, the overall rally concluded without major incident, resulting in only one arrest. A 53-year-old man was taken into custody after threatening an officer.

However, the period leading up to the dispersal was marked by several scuffles. Officers were seen pulling individuals to the ground and handcuffing them. One man was photographed performing a Nazi-style salute as police worked to maintain a barrier between the two groups. In the aftermath, police announced that several individuals were issued with city centre dispersal orders, and a number of reported hate crimes would be investigated.

The force had deployed a significant policing operation to ensure public safety and minimize disruption throughout the weekend. Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell addressed the operation, stating the police role was to facilitate lawful activity, protect the public, and respond appropriately to any incidents. He acknowledged heightened community concerns following recent events in Belfast, where racist violence erupted after footage of a knife attack was shared online.

ACC Waddell emphasized that all communities across Scotland must feel supported, protected, and able to live without fear of hatred or intimidation. He stressed there must be no repeat of the disorder witnessed in Glasgow earlier in the week, when people were targeted because of the colour of their skin. The events in Belfast saw hundreds of masked individuals take to the streets, resulting in injuries, the closure of schools and shops, and a suspension of public transport.

The Glasgow anti-racism rally was attended by several politicians, including Labour MSPs Paul Sweeney and Pauline McNeill, and Green MSPs Iris Duane and Holly Bruce, who showed solidarity with the demonstrators. The unrest in Glasgow is part of a broader wave of tension related to the Belfast incident, where five people, including two police officers, were injured during the violence.

Earlier this week, in the nearby town of Greenock, a 32-year-old woman was charged with a hate crime following a protest outside a hotel being used to house asylum seekers. Police Scotland's statement underscores that the behaviour witnessed is condemned across the country and does not reflect Scotland's values. The force continues to monitor the situation and encourage the public to report any incidents of hate crime, reaffirming a commitment to policing that keeps all communities safe





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