Antidepressant Medication Recall: Patients Urged to Check Tablets

Millions of patients taking sertraline are being advised to check their medication after a manufacturing error resulted in some packets containing citalopram instead. The MHRA has issued a recall and warns of potential side effects from taking the wrong drug.

A significant alert has been issued to millions of patients currently undergoing treatment with antidepressant medications. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ) has identified a critical packaging error affecting two commonly prescribed drugs: sertraline and citalopram.

This error means that sealed packets of sertraline, a medication used to manage depression, anxiety, and related mood disorders, may inadvertently contain blister strips of citalopram instead. Both sertraline and citalopram belong to a class of drugs known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which function by increasing serotonin levels in the brain to regulate mood.

However, the MHRA emphasizes that accidental consumption of the incorrect medication can lead to serious and potentially harmful side effects, necessitating immediate medical attention. The issue stems from a manufacturing error during the packaging process at a specific facility. Amarox Limited has initiated a precautionary recall of one particular batch of Sertraline 100mg film-coated tablets – batch number V2500425 with an expiry date of May 2028. Patients currently prescribed sertraline are strongly urged to meticulously check their medication packaging.

This involves verifying that the blister strips within the carton are correctly labelled as sertraline and that the batch number and expiry date on the blister strips precisely match those printed on the outer packaging. Dr Alison Cave, the MHRA’s chief safety officer, has issued a clear directive: If patients discover that the blister strips inside their sertraline packaging are labelled as Citalopram 40mg, they should immediately contact their pharmacy for guidance and support.

The potential consequences of taking citalopram instead of, or in addition to, sertraline can include heightened serotonergic side effects, manifesting as symptoms such as nausea, headaches, disturbances in sleep patterns, and increased anxiety. While individuals who have been correctly prescribed and are taking the appropriate sertraline medication do not need to take any further action, vigilance is paramount.

To date, the manufacturing company has received a single report from an adult patient who experienced a headache and subsequently discovered they had received a blister strip of citalopram instead of sertraline. The error appears to have occurred during the secondary packaging stage, where the blister strips were placed into the cardboard packaging.

The MHRA has proactively informed pharmacists and other healthcare professionals involved in dispensing these medications, advising them to contact patients who may have been dispensed the affected batch and request the return of the incorrect medication. The affected batch was initially distributed on November 28, 2025. General practitioners (GPs) and other clinicians have also been alerted to the mix-up, enabling them to review patient treatment plans and determine if a new prescription is necessary to ensure uninterrupted medication supply.

The MHRA specifically highlights that patients over the age of 65, those under 18, and individuals with pre-existing heart or liver conditions should exercise particular caution. Any suspected adverse reactions experienced after taking the medication should be promptly reported through the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme.

Furthermore, healthcare professionals are instructed to cease supplying the affected batch and return any remaining stock to their suppliers. Given that over eight million patients in England rely on these medications to manage conditions like depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder, this recall represents a significant public health concern.

Sertraline is typically administered once daily at a consistent time, and it is crucial to adhere to the prescribed dosage, as both missing a dose and taking an extra dose can be detrimental to patient health





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Antidepressants Sertraline Citalopram MHRA Recall

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