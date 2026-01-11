Antigua PM Gaston Browne says he wants King Charles removed as head of state and demands UK slavery reparations

Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne said he wants King Charles removed as his country's head of state and called on the UK to pay slavery reparations, while criticising Kemi Badenoch and backing Andy Burnham's offer of structured dialogue.

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, said he wants King Charles removed as his country's head of state and demanded that Britain pay slavery reparations.

Browne Demands King Charles Removal And Reparations

His remarks came moments after he met the King and Queen Camilla at a Sunday Service in Antigua during their Caribbean tour. Browne said he had a lot of respect for the King but repeated his view that Antigua should become a republic. He told a broadcaster that he is a Republican and would like to see Antigua and Barbuda become a republic.

Also read Queen Camilla Rejoins King Charles in Antigua for CHOGM After Delayed Arrival

He accepted that the constitution requires more than two-thirds of Antiguans to vote to replace the British Monarch. Until that question is put to them, he said, King Charles remains and will receive all courtesies and respect as their King. Browne also criticised Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch, who said the time for making apologies for the slave trade should stop. He said she did not deserve to be prime minister and described her views as misguided.

Asked about Badenoch's claim that Caribbean nations were using the Commonwealth summit to extract global welfare from the UK, Browne said: Well, I think she is misguided. And no wonder she is the leader of the opposition and not the Prime Minister. Right? Asked if Badenoch should reassess her position, he said: Well, that is up to her.

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But we do not share her sentiments. He added that he had great respect for the British Monarch but repeated his view that Antigua should replace him as head of state. His comments follow Andy Burnham's announcement on Friday that his government was prepared to discuss an apology for Britain's role in the slave trade, which would be an unprecedented move for a British Prime Minister.

Reparations Debate Amid UK Government Policy Shift

Burnham also ruled out financial reparations and said the taxpayer should not be held liable for the slave trade. Browne said he understood the politics in the UK, in which it may be a difficult proposition for Burnham to agree to any form of reparations, but that does not negate the need for reparations. He argued that Caribbean countries are not coming to Britain and making demands that you cannot afford.

He said the repatriation funds should be taken from the UK's foreign development budget. He warned that if there is no compensation, there is likely to be a repeat of those atrocities sometime in the future, and said you can see what is happening globally already. When asked if he was referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he answered that you can see what is happening globally.

He told ITV News that countries are becoming far more brutal and that without some form of compensation and even liability for future generations, the present generation must understand that actions could also affect future generations. Burnham has offered structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade and expressed his sorrow and regret for the pain and suffering of so many millions, but ruled out considering financial reparations.

Speaking to LBC on Sunday, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds said it would not be right for financial reparations to be part of that discussion. Reynolds added that this is something the Commonwealth and other countries have asked for for some time and that it needs to be done in a careful way.

She said the Prime Minister has talked about structured dialogue, that the government is considering making a formal apology, but that it has also been clear this does not include financial reparations because the British people of today cannot be held liable for things that happened hundreds of years ago. Browne's views echo those of fellow Caribbean leaders.

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Caribbean Leaders Prepare For Structured Dialogue With UK

St Lucia's Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, chairman of the 15-member Caribbean Community, reportedly said the Caribbean-based economic and political bloc was ready to engage in the structured dialogue Burnham offered. It is understood the King was aware of Burnham's comments ahead of the pair's meeting later this week at the Chogm summit in Antigua and Barbuda.

The King, who as head of state is above party politics, is not expected to offer an apology during an opening address at the summit on Tuesday. The event will mainly focus on encouraging solutions to global challenges and opportunities facing the family of nations, and there is not expected to be a reference to a change in Government policy.

Buckingham Palace had made clear before the trip that they were approaching the tour based on existing government advice, with absolutely no apology and no reparations from the British government. The King is in Antigua in his role as Head of the Commonwealth for the biannual CHOGM gathering. His Autumn Tour includes visits to The Bahamas and Guyana before continuing to Antigua and Barbuda. Charles got soaked as he attended an Independence Day parade in the Caribbean.

King Charles And Queen Camilla Attend Church Service

Camilla, 79, flew in from the UK on Thursday and was reunited with the King when he arrived from Guyana on Friday night. She attended a church service this morning, the first time she has been seen in public this week. The couple enjoyed a rare down day together at a luxury beach resort on the tropical island on Saturday. They were at St John's Pentecostal House of Restoration for an Anglican church service.

They were greeted by a lively steel pan band playing a medley of well-known tunes and a line-up of the flags of the 56 Commonwealth nations. The Queen wore a beautiful turquoise chiffon dress by Anna Valentine, with turquoise and diamond earrings from her private collection. Part of the broader Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2026 programme, the service centred on themes of unity and partnership.

The King and Queen were told the voices of small states must be heard for there to be true partnerships in the Commonwealth while Caribbean nations welcomed the UK's offer of slavery apology talks. Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda Rodney Williams and his wife Sandra Williams welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla before the church service.

Members of the Pathfinders group and members of The Girl Guides Association of Antigua and Barbuda held flags on the day the King and Queen attended the service. King Charles and Queen Camilla were pictured with Lady Sandra Williams at the Anglican church service.