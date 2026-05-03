Antipaxos: Discover Greece's Hidden Gem with the Bluest Waters

Antipaxos, a small Greek island near Corfu, is praised for having some of the clearest, bluest waters in Greece. This article provides tips on how to get there, the best beaches to visit, and what to expect during your trip.

For travelers seeking the allure of pristine, turquoise waters without venturing beyond Europe, the Greek island of Antipaxos presents an idyllic escape. Though perhaps not a destination for an extended stay, a visit to this relatively unknown gem is highly recommended to experience its breathtaking natural beauty firsthand.

The Greece List has identified Antipaxos as possessing some of the clearest, most vividly blue waters in all of Greece, making it a paradise for swimming, snorkeling, and simply basking in the sun. However, the publication emphasizes that careful planning is essential to fully appreciate the island's charm. Antipaxos is a small island situated just south of Paxos, off the coast of Corfu in the Ionian Sea. Accessing this haven requires a bit of logistical consideration.

The most common and convenient method is to join a boat tour departing from either Paxos or Corfu. When selecting a tour, it's crucial to confirm that it includes dedicated time for swimming and exploration. Alternatively, travelers can take a ferry to Paxos and then charter a small taxi boat from Gaios town.

For those seeking ultimate freedom and flexibility, hiring a private boat or a self-drive vessel from Paxos is the preferred option, allowing for a personalized itinerary and the opportunity to discover secluded coves. Upon arrival, the main beaches – Voutoumi, Vrika, and Mesovrika – beckon. Voutoumi is renowned for its almost unbelievably turquoise waters, appearing almost neon in the sunlight. Vrika and Mesovrika offer a more relaxed atmosphere with sandy shores and shallow waters, ideal for leisurely swimming and sunbathing.

The clarity of the water is exceptional, but visitors should be aware that the beaches can become crowded during midday when tour boats arrive. Reserving sunbeds in advance is advisable for those seeking a guaranteed spot. The best times to visit are early morning or late afternoon, after the tour boats have departed, to enjoy a more tranquil experience. The island offers a limited selection of beach clubs and taverns, which tend to fill up quickly during peak season.

While overnight stays are technically possible, accommodation options are scarce, and the island lacks extensive infrastructure. Therefore, planning ahead is crucial, especially if you intend to dine at a specific taverna or utilize a beach club. Reservations are highly recommended. Given the short duration of tour boat stops, hiring a private boat is the best way to explore the island at your own pace and uncover hidden gems.

The island’s appeal is widely acknowledged, with many visitors describing it as ‘amazing’ and expressing their love for the Greek islands. Discussions among travelers often center around comparing Paxos and Antipaxos, with Paxos generally recommended as the base for exploring both islands, particularly for families with children. The consensus is that Paxos offers a more comprehensive range of amenities and is slightly less crowded than its smaller neighbor.

Antipaxos, however, remains a must-visit for its unparalleled beach beauty and crystal-clear waters. The island’s unspoiled nature and vibrant marine life create an unforgettable experience for those seeking a slice of paradise in the Ionian Sea. It’s a destination that rewards those who plan ahead and embrace the opportunity to discover a hidden corner of Greece





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