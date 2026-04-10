Antiques Roadshow: The BBC's Best-Kept Secret and Other News Stories

Former BBC executive reveals Antiques Roadshow's value, funeral of Robert Fox, and other news.

Former BBC 1 controller Peter Fincham has revealed that the Antiques Roadshow , fronted by Fiona Bruce , is the BBC 's most cost-effective program, delivering the best value for money for license-fee payers. Fincham, who served as controller during a significant period, shared these insights on the Insiders: TV podcast. Internal figures highlighted the program's impressive audience of 6.

5 million viewers and remarkably low production costs, making it a standout performer within the corporation's vast portfolio. Despite these compelling statistics, Fincham was advised against publicizing the findings to avoid drawing attention to the considerable expenditure on high-profile dramas that often garnered low viewership and yet received accolades. This strategic decision was made to prevent scrutiny of the BBC's overall spending and maintain a certain level of discretion regarding its financial allocations across various programming genres. The revelation underscores the complexities of balancing audience engagement, production costs, and critical acclaim within a major broadcasting organization like the BBC.\Fincham also shared anecdotes about his decision-making process for commissioning shows during his tenure. He admitted to green-lighting a Robin Hood series in 2006, starring Keith Allen, because he had missed the original Adventures of Robin Hood as a child. This provides a glimpse into the personal influences that can sometimes shape programming choices, revealing that decisions aren't always based solely on commercial prospects or audience trends. The news also covers other stories. Acclaimed producer Robert Fox, known for his work on The Crown, was celebrated at his funeral, with attendees including Gillian Anderson and Nigella Lawson. The event, held at All Saints Fulham in west London, was a fitting tribute to his life and contributions to the entertainment industry, attended by many members of his family, including his nephew Freddie. This segment highlights the profound impact that individuals have on the creative landscape and the lasting memories they create.\Finally, the news reports several other stories, including one about Lady Glenconner's dinner with King Charles after writing about the Coronation. Donald Trump sent a gushing letter to Dame Penny Mordaunt after receiving a copy of her book. Additionally, The Rolling Stones are rumoured to be announcing their 25th album, with Keith Richards acknowledging he's adapted his guitar playing due to arthritis. The piece also reports that Emereld Fennell helped revive Sophie Ellis-Bextor's career, and Ellis-Bextor's company has amassed assets worth more than £2.6 million. These diverse snippets of news offer a snapshot of current events, ranging from entertainment and politics to music and business, showcasing the broad scope of modern media coverage





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BBC Antiques Roadshow Fiona Bruce Peter Fincham Robert Fox Gillian Anderson Nigella Lawson King Charles Donald Trump Rolling Stones Sophie Ellis-Bextor

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