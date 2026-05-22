Antisemite Jailed After Anti-Semitic Hate Campaign Targeting Jewish School Manager

A remorseless antisemite, Tavius Jean-Charles, has been imprisoned for religiously aggravated threatening behavior after admitting to a six-month-long hate campaign against Jewish school manager and others. The offenses involved shouting slogans, throwing stones, and demanding personal information.

A remorseless antisemite who said 'it would be good if we blew up' a Jewish school has been jailed after admitting religiously aggravated threatening behavior.

Tavius Jean-Charles, 35, also shouted 'Jew, I'm going to kill you' at a synagogue manager during a six-month-long anti-semitic hate campaign. He was handed a five-year prison sentence today after pleading guilty last month to eight offences against six victims of religiously aggravated threatening behavior and religiously aggravated criminal damage between October 2025 and March 2026, as well as drugs offences.

Judge Dafna Spiro, sentencing him at Southwark Crown Court, said, 'Your behavior amounted to a sustained and deliberate campaign of antisemitic behavior carried out over a number of months.

' She added, 'There has been no expression of remorse and no mitigation whatsoever addressing the religiously motivated nature of your conduct. ' Jean-Charles was also handed a restraining order banning him from entering the Stamford Hill, north London, area and contacting the victims. A spokesman for Shomrim, the Jewish security group, said, 'Stamford Hill’s Orthodox Jewish community can sleep easier with this extremely unpleasant character off our streets.





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Tavius Jean-Charles Antisemite Antisemitic Threatened Behavior Jewish Belz Synagogue Stamford Hill Orthodox Jewish Jewish Security Group Police Hate Crimes Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley Jews

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