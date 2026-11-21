Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in Las Vegas GP qualifying, but Max Verstappen claims pole position after Antonelli receives a five-place grid penalty.

The 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying session concluded with a dramatic twist that reshuffled the front-row order. Kimi Antonelli delivered the fastest lap time during the session, yet a five-place grid penalty for exceeding his internal combustion engine allocation shifted the pole position. Consequently, Max Verstappen will start the race from the front row, positioned ahead of his teammate George Russell.

Antonelli Secures Fastest Lap Amid Penalty

Kimi Antonelli, the new Formula 1 world champion, demonstrated exceptional pace to record the quickest time in the session. He completed his flying lap with seconds to spare, utilizing a significant slipstream from the Racing Bulls to outpace Verstappen by 0.258 seconds. Despite his speed, the penalty means the Mercedes driver will be forced to start the Grand Prix from sixth place on the grid.

Also read Kimi Antonelli Serves Grid Penalty at Las Vegas GP With Piastri

Verstappen and Russell Lead Front Row

Max Verstappen and George Russell are set to form the front row for Sunday's race, with Russell qualifying 0.331 seconds behind Antonelli. This lineup follows a tense final practice session where the two drivers made contact. Although Verstappen received a warning for erratic driving while attempting to stop Russell from gaining track position, neither driver was handed a grid penalty for the incident.

Midfield Battles and Engine Penalties

The midfield order was heavily influenced by engine allocation penalties and on-track performance. Lando Norris qualified third, followed by Isack Hadjar in fourth. Arvid Lindblad secured fifth place, marking his highest-ever career grid position. Oscar Piastri qualified seventh but dropped to 17th on the grid due to a 10-place penalty, allowing Liam Lawson to inherit the seventh spot.

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Ferrari Frustrated in Cold Conditions

Ferrari experienced a difficult qualifying session as both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were eliminated in Q2. The team struggled with car performance in the cold Las Vegas conditions and on the long straights. This result marks the first time since the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix that no Ferrari driver reached the final qualifying session, leaving both drivers shocked by the outcome.

Alpine and Final Grid Positions

Alpine showed strong pace throughout the session, but Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto were hampered by traffic chaos during the out laps in Q3. They ultimately qualified ninth and tenth respectively. The final grid positions will be confirmed once all penalties are applied, setting the stage for Sunday's race which begins at 4pm with broadcast coverage starting at 2:30pm on Sky Sports F1.