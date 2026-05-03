Andrea Kimi Antonelli claimed a surprise pole position at the Miami Grand Prix, while Isack Hadjar was disqualified from qualifying due to a technical infringement. The race start has been moved forward to avoid potential thunderstorms. The return of F1 after a five-week break has been marked by upgrades and a thrilling qualifying session.

Formula 1 has dramatically returned to the track following a five-week pause necessitated by the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix events due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Miami Grand Prix marks this resumption, and the weekend commenced with adjustments to the power unit regulations, a result of collaborative discussions between Formula 1 management and its stakeholders throughout April. The break provided a crucial window for teams to refine their vehicles, with Red Bull and McLaren implementing the most significant upgrade packages.

The qualifying session proved to be a thrilling affair, culminating in a surprising pole position for Andrea Kimi Antonelli, overcoming earlier struggles in the sprint race. Championship leader Max Verstappen will start alongside him, demonstrating Red Bull’s continued competitiveness. Ferrari secured a strong third-place starting position with Charles Leclerc, while Lando Norris, the sprint race victor, will begin the Grand Prix from fourth.

George Russell faces an uphill battle from fifth, needing to outperform his Mercedes teammate Antonelli on a track that historically hasn’t favored his driving style. Lewis Hamilton expressed dissatisfaction with his Ferrari’s performance, qualifying in sixth, and Oscar Piastri encountered difficulties, securing seventh in the second McLaren.

Alpine’s Franco Colapinto achieved a commendable eighth-place finish in his second Q3 appearance, but the session was marred by a disqualification for Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar due to a technical infringement, demoting him to the back of the grid. Pierre Gasly of Alpine and Nico Hulkenberg of Audi will now complete the top ten. A significant element of uncertainty surrounds the race due to the potential for wet conditions.

This will be the first time the 2026-specification cars will be raced in the rain, and many drivers have limited experience running these new machines in wet conditions. Starts have been a recurring challenge for both Red Bull and Antonelli this season, and the short run to the first corner at the Miami International Autodrome could prove critical. Experts suggest that Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari is strategically positioned to take the lead at the race start.

Ferrari’s advantage in wet-weather preparation, stemming from extensive testing with Pirelli, could be a decisive factor if rain arrives. As one team principal noted, while Ferrari has had the luxury of wet-weather testing, other teams must capitalize on any opportunities that arise. Aston Martin opted not to introduce any performance upgrades for this race, but Fernando Alonso reported that Honda has successfully addressed the vibration issues that plagued the team earlier in the season.

The disqualification of Isack Hadjar highlights the stringent technical regulations and the importance of compliance. The incident underscores the competitive intensity and the fine margins that separate success and setback in Formula 1. The race start time was also adjusted, moved forward to 6pm BST from the original 9pm BST, in anticipation of potential thunderstorms. The resurgence of Red Bull, particularly after a challenging start to the season, has been a key talking point.

Max Verstappen attributed their improved performance to the substantial upgrades brought to the Miami Grand Prix, acknowledging that the gains have been somewhat unexpected. The team’s ability to rapidly address issues and implement effective solutions is a testament to their engineering prowess.

Meanwhile, FIA President Ben Sulayem has publicly expressed his desire to see a return to V8 engines in Formula 1, targeting a potential switch in 2030. This proposal has sparked debate within the paddock, with considerations around sustainability and the future direction of engine technology. The Miami Grand Prix is not only a showcase of speed and skill but also a platform for discussions about the long-term evolution of the sport.

The race promises to be a captivating spectacle, with a mix of established stars and emerging talents vying for victory. The unpredictable weather adds another layer of complexity, potentially leveling the playing field and creating opportunities for strategic brilliance. The combination of technical innovation, driver talent, and environmental factors makes this Grand Prix a must-watch event for Formula 1 enthusiasts worldwide.

The focus now shifts to the race itself, where strategy, tire management, and the ability to adapt to changing conditions will be paramount





CRASH_NET_F1 / 🏆 100. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Antonelli Verstappen Hadjar Qualifying Red Bull Mclaren Ferrari Wet Race

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Isack Hadjar disqualified from Miami GP qualifying for floor board breachRed Bull's Isack Hadjar faces disqualification from Miami Grand Prix qualifying after his RB22 was found to have a floor board protruding 2mm beyond F1's 2026 technical regulations. The FIA referred the matter to stewards, likely forcing Hadjar to start from the pitlane. Despite Red Bull's performance upgrades, Hadjar struggled with low-grip conditions, finishing 0.825s behind teammate Max Verstappen in Q3.

Read more »

Why George Russell is behind Kimi Antonelli at F1 Miami GPAntonelli holds the edge over team-mate Russell at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix and the Briton has explained why

Read more »

Isack Hadjar officially disqualified from F1 Miami GP qualifyingThe Frenchman's Red Bull fell foul of the F1 technical regulations

Read more »

Isack Hadjar thrown out of Miami F1 qualifying over car infringementLewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. Passionate about motorsport from a young age, Lewis pursued journalism in the industry as a career after winning a star letter competition in an F1 magazine in 2012.

Read more »

Red Bull issue statement as Isack Hadjar disqualified for Miami Grand PrixIsack Hadjar anxiously waited the verdict from the FIA but has been disqualified for the race at the Hard Rock Stadium track.

Read more »

Isack Hadjar insists gap to Max Verstappen isn't as big as F1 Miami GP qualifying suggestsHadjar qualified eight tenths behind Red Bull team-mate Verstappen for Sunday's Miami Grand Prix

Read more »