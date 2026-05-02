Antonelli Secures Miami Grand Prix Pole Amidst Rising Competition and Weather Concerns

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes claimed pole position for the Miami Grand Prix, overcoming a difficult sprint race and a challenging start. The qualifying session showcased a tightening of the competitive field with significant upgrades from McLaren, Ferrari, and Red Bull, while a potential rain delay looms over Sunday’s race.

Kimi Antonelli , the championship leader, demonstrated remarkable resilience and speed, securing pole position for the Miami Grand Prix after a challenging sprint race. This achievement extends Mercedes ’ impressive run of dominance in qualifying sessions this season, interrupted only by Lando Norris’s sprint pole on Friday.

While recent upgrades from competitors like McLaren, Ferrari, and Red Bull had narrowed the gap, threatening Mercedes’ lead, Antonelli’s performance emphatically reaffirmed his title aspirations. He finished qualifying a significant 0.166 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen, with Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris completing the top four. Antonelli’s path to pole wasn’t without its difficulties. He experienced a problematic start in the sprint race, dropping from second to fourth due to what Mercedes described as a ‘glitch’.

This was compounded by accusations from Charles Leclerc regarding aggressive wheel-to-wheel racing and a subsequent five-second penalty for exceeding track limits, initially relegating him to sixth. However, Antonelli’s overall pace and qualifying performance ultimately overshadowed these setbacks. His teammate, George Russell, will start fifth, trailing Antonelli by almost a quarter of a second. Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri round out the top seven.

The upgrades brought by rival teams have undeniably intensified the competition, with Russell acknowledging the improvements as ‘daunting’ and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitting they are currently ‘out of sync’ in the development race, promising their own upgrades soon. The upcoming race is also facing potential weather disruptions. The FIA has issued a rain hazard declaration, forecasting a greater than 40% chance of rain, alongside a potential threat of lightning.

This could lead to a postponement of the scheduled 1600 local time (2100 BST) start. For Verstappen, this race represents a crucial step in his recovery from a difficult start to the season, fueled by dissatisfaction with the new regulations. Despite sitting ninth in the standings, his strong qualifying performance, aided by Red Bull’s upgrades, positions him as a serious contender.

Meanwhile, unrelated news includes a statement from Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding pro-Palestine marches, a remarkable charity cycle completed by a father and son duo, the return of Ipswich Town to the Premier League, and a resignation at South East Water following a substantial fine. The situation highlights the dynamic nature of the championship and the ongoing battle for supremacy between the leading teams





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