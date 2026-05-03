Antonelli Secures Third Consecutive F1 Victory in Miami, Wolff Hails 'Astounding' Performance

Kimi Antonelli wins the Miami Grand Prix, extending his championship lead and earning praise from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. The 19-year-old Italian driver overcame a difficult start to beat Lando Norris and solidify his position as a leading contender in the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Kimi Antonelli continues to dominate the Formula 1 season, securing his third consecutive victory at the Miami Grand Prix and extending his championship lead. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has lauded Antonelli's performances as 'astounding,' singling out the Miami race as the young driver's best yet.

Antonelli, at just 19 years old, achieved this win after initially losing the lead from pole position, demonstrating remarkable racecraft to overtake McLaren's Lando Norris. This victory places him 20 points ahead of his teammate, George Russell, who was previously considered the frontrunner for the Silver Arrows under the new 2026 regulations. The Italian driver's rapid ascent has surprised many, including within the Mercedes team, who anticipated a more fluctuating performance level following a challenging rookie season in 2025.

Wolff emphasized the team's satisfaction with the progress made, noting that while last year presented both brilliant moments and frustrating setbacks, this season has seen everything coalesce. He highlighted the importance of providing Antonelli with a competitive car and engine, but stressed that the driver's ability to consistently capitalize on that advantage is what truly sets him apart.

Antonelli's journey to Formula 1 was accelerated when Lewis Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari, and while his initial performances raised questions, he is now firmly establishing himself as a potential generational talent. Despite consistently losing positions at the start of races – a pattern observed in six of the season's races, including Sprints – Antonelli has showcased maturity and strategic acumen, notably executing a successful undercut on Norris during the pit stop phase in Miami and then defending his lead effectively.

Wolff specifically pointed to the lack of errors in Antonelli’s Miami performance, drawing parallels to his successful karting and Formula 4 days. Antonelli himself expressed surprise at leading the championship at this stage of the season, acknowledging the long road ahead and the potential for shifts in the standings. He attributes his growing confidence to the string of positive results and the increasing comfort he feels within the car.

Meanwhile, George Russell attributed his struggles in Miami to a personal dislike for the track, a claim that will be tested at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix, a circuit where he has historically performed well. Antonelli anticipates Russell will be strong in Canada and remains focused on maximizing his own performance, hoping to replicate the success of the Miami race. He praised the team's ongoing development work and expressed his enjoyment of the overall experience.

The Formula 1 season now moves to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix, another Sprint weekend, promising further excitement and a continued battle for championship supremacy. Fans can follow the action live on Sky Sports F1 from May 22-24, or stream it with NOW without a long-term contract





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Formula 1 F1 Kimi Antonelli Toto Wolff Miami Grand Prix Mercedes Lando Norris George Russell

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